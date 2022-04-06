Germany national team

Germany is one of the most successful football nations. The men's team have won four World Cups, the women two World Cups and an Olympic gold medal.

Eight years after the founding of the German Football Association (DFB), the German national team played their first game — a 5-3 loss to Switzerland. They won their first World Cup in 1954 before lifting it again in 1974 and 1990. Their most recent world title came in 2014 under head coach Joachim Löw. The women's national team wasn't formed until 1981 after a ban on women's football was lifted. They won back-to-back Women's World Cups in 2003 and 2007 before winning a gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.