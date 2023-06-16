  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EU migration policy
NATO
Russia's war in Ukraine
HistoryGermany

Germany hands back centuries-old masks to Colombia

56 minutes ago

A German museum has returned to Colombia two "sun masks" belonging to the Indigenous Kogi people. The wooden artifacts date back to the 15th century and had been in the museum's possession for more than 100 years.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ShC1
Two masks of the indigenous community of the Kogi from the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta in Colombia
The items were only ever supposed to be handled by priests of the Kogi peopleImage: Markus Schreiber/AP Photo/picture alliance

The Ethnological Museum of Berlin on Friday handed back to Colombia two priceless masks, thought to be from the mid-15th century, that were used in Indigenous rituals.

The wooden objects are highly revered by the country's Kogi mountain people, and their return is the latest in a string of cultural restitutions by Germany and other European nations.

How did the masks end up in Berlin?

Ethnologist Konrad Theodor Preuss, who was the curator of the forerunner of today's museum, bought the masks in 1915 on an extended trip to Colombia. 

They were among some 700 objects that he gathered on the journey. 

Scholars have estimated that the masks —  referred to as "Sun Mask" (Mama Uakai) and "Great Sun Mask" (Mama Nuikukui Uaka) — are about six centuries old. 

They were used ritually in temple dances and chants in a temple and, according to traditional beliefs, they were only supposed to be handled by a "mamo," the traditional priests of the Kogi.

They were never supposed to have been sold or acquired in any other way, but the German capital's museums authority said Preuss wasn't aware of this or of the age of the masks. 

Why is the handover taking place now?

The decision to return the masks follows years of talks between Berlin's museum authority and Colombia, with an official request for their return coming from Colombia last year.

The handover took place on a visit to Berlin by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who was joined for the event by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. 

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, center right, and Columbian President Gustavo Petro
The handover took place on a visit to Berlin by Colombian President Gustavo PetroImage: Markus Schreiber/AP Photo/picture alliance

"We know that the masks are sacred to the Kogi," Steinmeier said. "May these masks have a good journey back to where they are needed, and where they are still a bridge between people and nature today.

"This restitution is part of a rethink of how we deal with our colonial past, a process that has begun in many European countries," Steinmeier said. "I welcome the fact that Germany is playing a leading role in this."

Petro celebrated the return of "these magic masks," and said he hoped that more pieces could be recovered.

Governments and museums in Europe and North America have increasingly tried to resolve disputes over artifacts that were taken during colonial times.

Last year, Germany and Nigeria signed an accord that paved the way for hundreds of artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes to be returned. 

Those objects were taken from Africa by a British colonial expedition more than 120 years ago.

rc/sms (dpa, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin visit a site of a mass grave in the town of Bucha

Ukraine updates: Explosions in Kyiv as African leaders visit

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Digitale Rechte

Africa's children: A push for a safe digital future

Africa's children: A push for a safe digital future

Digital World8 hours ago02:01 min
More from Africa

Asia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken disembarks from an airplane

Blinken's China visit: Can he avoid war becoming a reality?

Blinken's China visit: Can he avoid war becoming a reality?

Conflicts3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A pig farm in Teltow-Fläming in Germany.

Germany appoints first federal animal welfare officer

Germany appoints first federal animal welfare officer

Nature and Environment6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

DW Sendung Fokus Europa | Italien gleichgeschlechtliche Eltern

Same-sex parents in Italy face tough times

Same-sex parents in Italy face tough times

Society9 hours ago04:35 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, flanked by other people, walks across the tarmac with a Syrian Air jet in the distance behind him

Syria: Why are Arab nations warming to Assad?

Syria: Why are Arab nations warming to Assad?

PoliticsJune 15, 202303:57 min
More from Middle East

Latin America

Two girls are seen in the informal settlement known as La Pista on the outskirts of Maicao in northeastern Colombia.

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

SocietyJune 14, 202304:32 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage