A firefighter putting out a fire
Germany and other G7 nations have announced a new climate-risk insurance initiative to address loss and damage caused by climate disastersImage: Noah Berger/AP Photo/picture alliance
Nature and EnvironmentGermany

Germany, G7 launch 'Global Shield' climate finance at COP27

Jennifer Collins
21 minutes ago

The initiative aims to get cash quickly to communities in low-income countries struck by climate disaster. But critics call it a "distraction" from a real loss and damage fund.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JOnJ

Germany will provide €170 million ($172 million) to a "Global Shield" insurance initiative to help low-income and vulnerable countries to rebound in the event of climate calamities.

It aims to strengthen social protection schemes and climate risk insurance so when an extreme weather event like flooding strikes, communities can access aid quickly and recover, said Germany's ministry for economic development and cooperation (BMZ). 

"If there is no protection scheme in place, a drought can mean that a smallholder farmer loses not only her harvest but also her entire livelihood because she cannot afford to buy new seeds," said the ministry in a statement.

A protection scheme that "kicks in automatically in the case of a crisis" frees up money for new seeds immediately, limiting the damage, the statement continued. 

But critics question whether an initiative with insurance at its core makes sense when places could become "uninsurable" due to worsening extreme weather and multiplying disasters.

"The insurance product will not be feasible. If I get into car accidents every other day, I will be blacklisted by the company," said Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network, an organization that brings together thousands of NGOs.

Details on how the initiative will work, where the money will go and how it will get to the people who need it are so far "very vague and very opaque," added Singh.

The initiative was officially launched by the G7 and the V20 group of 58 climate vulnerable nations at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt. US President Joe Biden announced the US would support the "Global Shield"during his COP27 speech on Friday.  

Global Shield addresses loss and damage

The BMZ said Global South countries face the worst consequences of a warming world but don't have the resources to protect citizens. 

At the same time, said the BMZ, industrialized countries like Germany need to "honestly address" climate-related loss and damage

"The topic is tied up with the responsibility of the industrialized countries for causing climate change and with the associated question of climate justice," according to the ministry.

COP27: Developing nations demand urgent action

Countries most vulnerable to destructive consequences of climate-related disasters like the deadly flooding that hit Pakistan in the summer want top polluters to pay for loss and damage

"My country, Pakistan, has seen floods that have left 33 million lives in tatters and have caused loss and damage amounting to 10% of the GDP," said Munir Akram, outgoing chair of the G77 group of 134 developing countries at the COP

After years of resistance from big emitters worried about being liable for too much money, a special loss and damage fund is on the official summit agenda for the first time.

The "Global Shield" initiative is one step to address such funding. 

Much of the climate financing ear-marked for low-income countries comes in the form of loans. Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta, the group's chair and Ghana finance minister, said in a statement the focus on insurance would help avoid plunging countries into further debt. 

"Pre-arranged funding and the efficient delivery of subsidies for insurance through the V20 Trust Fund is critical to ensure that we do not increase our debt burdens. It's important to recognize that we do not ask for charity," he said. 

The V20's debt payments alone are about half a trillion US dollars over the next four years.

Insurance is not a 'silver bullet' for climate vulnerable nations

But Singh from Climate Action Network said what countries need is a clear loss and damage funding mechanism. Insurance doesn't cover slow onset events that cause serious damage like sea level rise or desertification, he added. 

It also often pays out too little in a disaster, or doesn't pay out at all, said Singh. According to a DW analysis from 2018, climate risk insurance in Africa payouts covered 9.4% of climate-related damage. 

Insurance alone also won't be enough to cover the yearly economic costs of loss and damage that could run into trillions by 2050.

"In case of responding to climate disasters, the role of insurance is very, very limited. Insurance takes a huge part of a huge space in these discussions," said Singh. "I'm not against insurance, but it is being projected as a silver bullet."

'Global Shield' is a 'good start' on loss and damage 

David Ryfisch from Bonn-based environmental NGO Germanwatch said that the "Global Shield" is a "genuine attempt to really move the needle on finance."

He added that while insurance is a key component of the initiative, it also includes a natural disaster clause that will kick in to pause a country's climate loans in certain circumstances. The repayment money could be used for disaster relief instead. 

Additionally, the V20 nations have established a fund with a dedicated loss and damage pot and some "Global Shield" finance will flow into that. 

"That's an interesting and important development because lots of NGOs were critical about the fact that this is an insurance scheme," said Ryfisch. "But it has become a way more diverse set of instruments that the Global Shield is supposed to cover."

The money dedicated so far is a "good start," added Ryfisch but in terms of the "magnitude that we're looking at of expected loss and damage, it's really just a kick-starter." 

Edited by: Tamsin Walker

A man installs a solar panel

Time to end 'era of fossil fuel colonialism' in Africa

Time to end 'era of fossil fuel colonialism' in Africa

Africa is suffering most from climate change but, with proper support, could also play an "indispensable, positive role in the planet's climate change future," Kenyan President William Ruto says.
ClimateNovember 7, 2022
Wind turbines in front of a coal-fired power plant in Germany

The transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy in 5 charts

The transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy in 5 charts

Heat waves, floods and tropical cyclones will grow increasingly violent if the world fails to clean up its electricity supply, research shows. Here's where we stand now.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 8, 2022
