Germany: Five dead after head-on car crash in Hesse

Five people have died after two cars hit each other in a head-on collision in the German state of Hesse. Police say a vehicle had traveled into oncoming traffic.
German police said late Sunday that a collision between two cars had claimed the lives of five people in northern Hesse.
According news agency Deutsche Presse Agentur, citing police, the incident occurred around 20:30 in Fritzlar in the Schwalm-Eder district.
It is understood a car had been traveling into oncoming traffic when it crashed head-on with another vehicle. All of the deceased are adults.
More to follow...
kb/jsi (dpa)