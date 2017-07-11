Germany: Five dead after head-on car crash in Hesse

German police said late Sunday that a collision between two cars had claimed the lives of five people in northern Hesse.

According news agency Deutsche Presse Agentur, citing police, the incident occurred around 20:30 in Fritzlar in the Schwalm-Eder district.

It is understood a car had been traveling into oncoming traffic when it crashed head-on with another vehicle. All of the deceased are adults.

More to follow...

