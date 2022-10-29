  1. Skip to content
A boa constrictor snake eats a mouse
Boa constrictor are usually found in South America and the Caribbean (file photo)Image: Maynor Valenzuela/REUTERS
Nature and EnvironmentGermany

Germany: Boa constrictor escapes from house in Insheim

2 hours ago

German authorities are looking for a 1.7 meter snake that has fled to freedom in the small western town of Insheim. The police have urged passers-by not to try and catch the animal.

A 1.7 meter long boa constrictor (5 feet 7 inches) escaped from aa home in the western German town of Insheim, the police in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate said.

According to the police, the animal escaped from its terrarium on Saturday night and fled to freedom though the terrace door.

Since the owner's property borders other garden plots and a field, the officials were not able to immediately locate the non-poisonous boa constrictor.

Snakes in the city

Police warned passers-by not to try catching the snake "under any circumstances." They described the animal as yellow, 1.7-meter long and 7 to 8 centimeters in diameter. Any sightings are to be reported to the authorities.

The latest incident prompted comparisons with the similar event last year, when a venomous snake escaped its terrarium and prompted an apartment building evacuation in Cologne.

dh/dj (dpa, DW sources)

