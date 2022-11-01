Germany: Baerbock aide to join RWE energy giant

Titus Rebhann is leaving Germany's Foreign Ministry to lobby for the country's biggest energy producer, RWE. The company has come under criticism for raking in massive profits amid an energy crisis.

A longtime close associate of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is set to leave her ministry to become the chief lobbyist for one of Germany's biggest energy companies.

Firm RWE confirmed the news, originally reported by the Welt daily, on Tuesday.

Titus Rebhann has run Baerbock's office since 2018, when Baerbock first became co-leader of the Green Party.

RWE criticized for windfall

The Foreign Ministry stressed that Rebhann has been on a leave of absence since mid-October, and that Baerbock's office had had "no professional contact with RWE" and had nothing to do with his career change.

RWE, Germany's largest energy producer, has been criticized for raking in record profits amidst an energy crisis that is driving many Germans into poverty.

It has also come under criticism for its continued mining of brown coal, despite investment in renewables.

According to Welt, Rebhann is to be part of the team leading a "transformation" for the company.

