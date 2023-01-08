  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
COVID-19
Israel
Activists standing in front of a banner reading '1.5° C means: Lützerath stays'
'1.5° C means: Lützerath stays': Activists say mining coal here will go against the Paris AgreementImage: Henning Kaiser/dpa/picture alliance
ClimateGermany

Germany: Activists make plans to save village from miners

13 minutes ago

Hundreds of activists have gathered in the village of Lützerath plan to delay its demolition for a coal mine for weeks. They say mining the fossil fuel is a betrayal of the Paris Agreement.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ls8Y

Activists seeking to stop the expansion of a coal mine in west Germany were making plans on Sunday on how best to save the village of Lützerath. The village is scheduled for demolition to allow lignite to be extracted from beneath it.  

The village, 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Cologne, has become a center for climate protest in Germany, with activists saying the planned clearance of the village for mining goes against the country's pledges under the Paris Agreement.

Police from the western city of Aachen estimated that up to 1,500 activists are currently in the village.

What is happening in Lützerath?

A spokeswoman for the Initiative Lützerath, Dina Hamid, said on Sunday that protesters wanted to protect the village for six weeks.

She said that sit-ins and the occupation of tree houses and huts were planned.

A planned concert by the band AnnenMayKantereit that was to take place near the edge of the mine was shifted to another venue after police determined that the original location was no longer safe due to a water leak that had destabilized the ground.

A digger pulling down a wooden barricade, with police looking on.
Police have had protest barricades around the village torn downImage: Henning Kaiser/dpa/picture alliance

'End of the road'

Prominent climate activist Luisa Neubauer is expected to attend an afternoon protest stroll through the village, which consists of only a few houses.

Neubauer told the German news agency dpa that Lützerath represented the end of the road for "business as usual."

"Politicians don't yet dare to admit that, but civil society does," she said.

"For years we have been experiencing the climate consequences. In the summer of 2022, there were extremely serious forest fires. The destruction that has been driven up to now by German politics and the German economy must stop," she added.

On Sunday, she tweeted that a bus carrying activists to the village had been held up and searched by police for three hours in what she called the "criminalization of a climate-engaged society."

Empty village

There are no permanent residents currently living in the village, which is now within an exclusion zone after local authorities gave permission for the clearance to go ahead.

The permission also allows police to take measures to clear protesters from the area from January 10 onward.

Five nearby villages that were previously threatened with demolition are now to remain. Lützerath, which now belongs to the operator of the Garzweiler mine, RWE, is the only one that is to be removed.

RWE says its demolition and the extension of the coal mine are necessary to ensure Germany's energy security.

tj/aw (dpa, epd, AFP)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Destruction in Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Russia 'cease-fire' ends, strikes intensify

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Moky Makura in front of a bookshelf with sculptures and books and a medium-size bowl

Confronting Western portrayals of Africa

Confronting Western portrayals of Africa

SocietyJanuary 7, 202302:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

A burnt-out military vehicle being lifted on to a crane in Kazakhstan's Almaty

Kazakhstan marks one year since January tragedy

Kazakhstan marks one year since January tragedy

Politics9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Police in protective gear detain a man who has his head covered

German police foil suspected chemical attack

German police foil suspected chemical attack

Crime2 hours ago01:38 min
More from Germany

Europe

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at an EU summit in Brussels on December 15, 2022

Hungary: Will Orban weather the storms of 2023?

Hungary: Will Orban weather the storms of 2023?

Politics23 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A female member of the Iranian police special force

Iran's protest supporters face arrests, working bans

Iran's protest supporters face arrests, working bans

Politics8 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A packet of abortion pills

US rights groups welcome expanded access to abortion pill

US rights groups welcome expanded access to abortion pill

HealthJanuary 7, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Heavily guarded, Ovidio Guzman Lopez is transferred to Altiplano high-security prison

Dozens killed in arrest of El Chapo's son

Dozens killed in arrest of El Chapo's son

ConflictsJanuary 7, 202302:04 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage