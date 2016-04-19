Germanwings 4U 9525 crash

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Germanwings flight 4U 9525 crashed in the French Alps on March 24, 2015, en route from Barcelona to Düsseldorf, killing all 150 people onboard. This was the German carrier's worst accident to date.
More than half of the families affected by the March 2015 Germanwings crash have filed a suit against the Arizona flight school that trained suicidal co-pilot Andreas Lubitz. DW spoke to the law firm behind the suit.
Germany will implement random drug and alcohol tests for pilots if planned legislation is passed, the country’s transport minister says. The proposal comes after a Germanwings pilot deliberately crashed a plane in March.
A German newspaper has reported that doctors at Lufthansa had recommended psychological treatment for Andreas Lubitz after a period of depression. He is suspected of deliberately crashing a plane in the Alps.