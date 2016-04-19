Visit the new DW website

Germanwings 4U 9525 crash

Germanwings flight 4U 9525 crashed in the French Alps on March 24, 2015, en route from Barcelona to Düsseldorf, killing all 150 people onboard. This was the German carrier's worst accident to date.

Find DW's coverage of the accident and its aftermath here.

A training plane, right, from The Airline Training Center Arizona waits for traffic to clear Thursday, March 26, 2015 at the Goodyear Airport in Goodyear, Ariz. German Pilot Andreas Lubitz, the co-pilot on Germanwings 9525 that crashed with 150 people on board on Tuesday in the French Alps, trained at the Airline Training Center in 2008 according to Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) © picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. D. Franklin

Arizona flight school was in the 'best position' to prevent Germanwings crash 19.04.2016

More than half of the families affected by the March 2015 Germanwings crash have filed a suit against the Arizona flight school that trained suicidal co-pilot Andreas Lubitz. DW spoke to the law firm behind the suit.
Bildunterschrift:MONTABAUR, GERMANY - MARCH 26: Police stand in front of the residence of the parents of Andreas Lubitz, co-pilot on Germanwings flight 4U9525, on March 26, 2015 in Montabaur, Germany. French authorities confirmed that Lubitz was alone in the cockpit during the rapid descent of flight 4U9525 until it crashed into mountains in southern France two days ago, killing all 150 people on board. Authorities are pursuing the possibility that Lubitz might have acted deliberately in steering the aircraft to its destruction. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

Note from family of Germanwings crash co-pilot causes angry debate 04.04.2016

A "note of gratitude" from a local German newspaper by the parents of Germanwings co-pilot Andreas Lubitz has caused a stir. Its national re-publication coincided with a major memorial service in the town of Haltern.
A lufthansa cargo plane arrives on June 9, 2015 in Marseille, southern France, to rapatriate the remains of the Germanwings flight crash victims in Germany. Lufthansa confirmed that a plane would arrive from Marseille in Duesseldorf on June 9 with 30 coffins of victims on board, and that their handover would take place the following day. 150 people died on March 24 when a Germanwings flight was deliberately crashed into the French Alps. AFP PHOTO / BORIS HORVAT (Photo credit should read BORIS HORVAT/AFP/Getty Images)

Germany plans random drug and alcohol tests for pilots after Germanwings crash 27.12.2015

Germany will implement random drug and alcohol tests for pilots if planned legislation is passed, the country’s transport minister says. The proposal comes after a Germanwings pilot deliberately crashed a plane in March.
ARCHIV - Inmitten von Blumen steht eine steinerne Gedenkstele mit der Aufschrift In Erinnerung an die Opfer des Flugzeugunglücks vom 24. März 2015 (Foto vom 27.03.2015). Die verzögerte Überführung von Germanwings- Absturzopfer nach Deutschland ist für die Hinterbliebenen erneut eine belastende Situation. «In Haltern am See bleiben die Eltern ratlos und traurig zurück», heißt in einem Schreiben eines Anwalts von Angehörigen. Mehrere Familien aus Haltern hatten darin Zorn und Verzweiflung beklagt, weil sie nicht wüssten, wann sie ihre Lieben beisetzen könnten. Foto: Peter Kneffel/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Germanwings crash victims' families prepare to file lawsuit in the US 09.08.2015

Families of passengers who died in the Germanwings crash in March have decided to file a lawsuit in the United States. The plaintiffs could get 10 times more compensation than they were offered in Germany.
epa04858785 Members of the Special Assistance Team and relatives of victims of the Germanwings Flight 4U 9525 air crash gather to release balloons during a commemorative ceremony at the memorial site in Le Vernet, south-eastern France, 24 July 2015. The Airbus A320 carrying 150 people on board from Barcelona, Spain to Duesseldorf, Germany, crashed 24 March 2015 in the French Alps. About 500 relatives of victims are expected to attend a commemoration ceremony in Le Vernet after burying unidentified remains at the cemetery of the village. EPA/ARNOLD JEROCKI +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Germanwings crash victims remembered in French Alps memorial ceremony 24.07.2015

Four months to the day since Germanwings Flight 4U9525 crashed in the French Alps, relatives and friends have gathered at a memorial ceremony near the crash site. Compensation for victims' families remains unsettled.
27.03.2015 * Flowers are seen at the memorial for the victims of the air disaster in the village of Le Vernet, near the crash site of the Airbus A320 in French Alps March 27, 2015. A young German co-pilot barricaded himself alone in the cockpit of Germanwings flight 9525 and apparently set it on course to crash into an Alpine mountain, killing all 150 people on board including himself, French prosecutors said on Thursday. The pilot Andreas Lubitz, 27, who appears to have deliberately crashed a plane carrying 149 others into the French Alps received psychiatric treatment for a serious depressive episode six years ago, German tabloid Bild reported on Friday. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Relatives of Germanwings crash victims meet for ceremony in French Alps 24.07.2015

Four months after the Germanwings crash in the French Alps, a memorial ceremony for the victims is taking place near the site of the disaster. Some unidentified remains were buried in a communal grave.
Archive file of the cockpit of an Airbus A320 passenger plane Italy Keine Weitergabe an Drittverwerter.

US aviation authority to review pilots' mental health screening 28.05.2015

The deadly crash of a Germanwings jet has regulators not just in Europe thinking about how to prevent such mishaps. Now the US regulator has said it has plans to study pilots' mental health.
April 1, 2015 A general view of debris, seen in this picture made available to the media by the French Interior Ministry April 1, 2015, from the wreckage of a Germanwings Airbus A320 which crashed, near Seyne-les-Alpes. The German pilot, Andreas Lubitz, 27, who crashed a plane in the French Alps last week, killing 150 people, told officials at a Lufthansa training school in 2009 that he had gone through a period of severe depression, the airline said on Tuesday. REUTERS/French Interior Ministry/DICOM/Y. Malenfer/Handout NO ARCHIVES. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

US aviation authority had concerns about Germanwings co-pilot 30.04.2015

The national aviation authority in the United States has revealed that it questioned Germanwings co-pilot Andreas Lubitz over his mental health in 2010. His doctor told the FAA that Lubitz had made a complete recovery.
17.04.2015+++ A black ribbon commemorating the 150 victims of Germanwings flight 4U 9525 is pictured before a memorial serice at Cologne's Cathedral, April 17, 2015. Germany holds a state ceremony at Cologne cathedral to remember the dead killed in the March 24 Germanwings plane crash in the French Alps. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Relatives, dignitaries mourn Germanwings victims at Cologne Cathedral 17.04.2015

The families of the victims of Germanwings flight U9525 that went down in the French Alps last month have gathered for a memorial service in Cologne. All 150 people on board the Airbus A320 were killed in the crash.
Eine Flagge mit einem Kreuz und Trauerflor weht am 16.04.2015 vor dem Dom in Köln (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Am 17.04.2015 findet hier der Trauergottesdienst für die Opfer des Absturzes des Germanwings Airbus in Frankreich statt. Foto: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ (eingest. 17.4./fab)

Cologne Cathedral service to mourn Germanwings victims 17.04.2015

Germany is set to hold a memorial service for the 150 people killed when a Germanwings flight crashed in the French Alps more than three weeks ago. Chancellor Angela Merkel is to be among those in attendance.
150 Kerzen - 149 für die Opfer und eine für den Piloten - stehen am 16.04.2015 auf einer Treppe vor dem Altar im Dom in Köln (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Am 17.04.2015 findet hier der Trauergottesdienst für die Opfer des Absturzes des Germanwings-Airbusses in Frankreich statt. Foto: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Opinion: Church still needed for solace in times of hardship 17.04.2015

Germany is commemorating the victims of the Germanwings plane crash with a church service in Cologne Cathedral. This proves that churches are still significant for societies in distress, writes Christoph Strack.
Debris as search and rescue workers are at the crash site of the Germanwings Airbus A320 that crashed in the French Alps, above the town of Seyne-les-Alpes, southeastern France, 26 March 2015. Germanwings Flight 4U 9525, carrying 144 passengers and six crew members from Barcelona, Spain to Dusseldorf, Germany, crashed 24 March in the French Alps, where searchers combed a 4-hectare section of mountain face since 25 March. The co-pilot deliberately crashed the aircraft, French officials said on 26 March. +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Germanwings crash: chronology of events 17.04.2015

In a memorial service in Cologne, relatives are paying tribute to Germanwings crash victims. Four weeks after 150 people died in the flight 9525 crash, DW's chronology sums up the facts of the tragedy.
25.03.2015+++ A student places a candle at the Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school in Haltern am See March 25, 2015. Students and teachers at the small-town German high school broke down in tears once they realised that 16 classmates and two teachers were on board an ill-fated Germanwings airplane that crashed in France on Tuesday on a flight to Duesseldorf. The Airbus operated by Lufthansa's Germanwings budget airline crashed in the French Alps, killing all 150 on board. Germanwings confirmed its flight from Barcelona to Duesseldorf went down with 144 passengers and six crew. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Germany to introduce compensation law for plane crash victims 13.04.2015

In light of the Germanwings crash, Germany's government plans to legally implement a claim to compensation. Relatives of the victims of flight 4U9525 are expected to receive a pay out prior to the change.
NEUThis is an undated image taken from Facebook of Germanwings co-pilot Andreas Lubitz in San Francisco California. Lubitz the co-pilot of the Germanwings jet barricaded himself in the cockpit and ¿intentionally¿ rammed the plane full speed into the French Alps on Tuesday, ignoring the captain¿s frantic pounding on the cockpit door and the screams of terror from passengers, a prosecutor said Thursday March 26, 2015. In a split second, he killed all 150 people aboard the plane. (AP Photo) NO SALES

Lufthansa doctors recommended ongoing psychological treatment for Lubitz, claims report 12.04.2015

A German newspaper has reported that doctors at Lufthansa had recommended psychological treatment for Andreas Lubitz after a period of depression. He is suspected of deliberately crashing a plane in the Alps.
April 1, 2015 Resuce workers and investigators, seen in this picture made available to the media by the French Interior Ministry April 1, 2015, work near debris from wreckage at the crash site of a Germanwings Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes. The German pilot, Andreas Lubitz, 27, who crashed a plane in the French Alps last week, killing 150 people, told officials at a Lufthansa training school in 2009 that he had gone through a period of severe depression, the airline said on Tuesday. REUTERS/French Interior Ministry/DICOM/Y. Malenfer/Handout NO ARCHIVES. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

German regulators had no knowledge of co-pilot's depression 05.04.2015

The Federal Aviation Office has said Lufthansa did not share information about Andreas Lubitz's health issues before the regulators issued him a pilot's license. The airline CEO had called him "100 percent" safe to fly.
Autopilot Panel im Cockpit eines Airbus A340-300. Frankfurt, Hessen, Deutschland, 07.12.2004

Germanwings crash: 'If someone aims to crash a plane, there is no backup' 03.04.2015

An aircraft's autopilot warns of possible dangers. But, says aviation expert Heinrich Grossbongardt, automatic intervention systems to prevent crashes do not exist - and for good reason.
