Protesters demonstrate during a nationwide strike called by the German trade union Verdi over a wage dispute
Strikes across Germany earlier this year brought a standstill to most of the countryImage: Fabian Bimmer/REUTERS
PoliticsGermany

German unions, employers reach public sector pay agreement

57 minutes ago

German unions and employers in the public sector have reached a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement. It comes after public transport, childcare and hospital strikes paralyzed the country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QRqM

German public sector workers have agreed on a wage deal with employers, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said after a fourth round of talks concluded on Saturday in Potsdam, outside of Berlin.

The deal ends a wage dispute that has brought disruption to Europe's biggest economy.

Faeser called the agreement "good and fair."

The agreement for around 2.5 million workers in the sector follows arbitration. Employees will receive a €3,000 ($3,330) inflation payment and as of March 2024, incomes will rise by at least €340.

The agreement, which lasts for two years, largely followed the arbitration recommendation published a week ago.

In recent months, Germans trade unions had paralyzed public transport, day-care centers, hospitals and refuse collection with strikes across the country in the pay dispute.

"This compromise would not have been possible without the many warning strikes and protests over the last few months," said Ulrich Silberbach of the DBB public sector employee union.

sms/zc (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

 

