 German police say ′several injured′ in shooting at university in Heidelberg | News | DW | 24.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German police say 'several injured' in shooting at university in Heidelberg

Police in the southern Germany city have said a large operation is underway at a university in Heidelberg. A shooter reportedly opened fire at a lecture hall, resulting in several injuries.

Police are working to secure the scene in Heidelberg, Germany following a shooting

Police are working to secure the scene in Heidelberg, Germany following a shooting

Police in the southern German city of Heidelberg on Monday said they were carrying out a large-scale operation near the city's university, adding several people were injured.

Authorities said a shooting took place at a university lecture hall. The suspected shooter is reportedly dead. There was no immediate information on how many people had been injured, only that several injuries had taken place.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details emerge...

wmr/rs (dpa, AFP)

Advertisement