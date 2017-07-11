German police say 'several injured' in shooting at university in Heidelberg

Police in the southern German city of Heidelberg on Monday said they were carrying out a large-scale operation near the city's university, adding several people were injured.

Authorities said a shooting took place at a university lecture hall. The suspected shooter is reportedly dead. There was no immediate information on how many people had been injured, only that several injuries had taken place.

