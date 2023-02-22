German police raid far-right prepper scene over coup plot

The suspects allegedly have connections to the Reichsbürger movement. Police said investigations were underway.

German police raided six apartments and three annexes of suspects in the far-right prepper scene as part of investigations into a plot to cause a massive power cut and prompt a government coup. Over a total of 70 police officers were involved in the raids.

Connections between the prepper scene and the far-right

The raids were part of investigations into six suspects involved in Germany's prepper scene, some members of which are said to have links to the so-called Reichsbürger movement which does not accept the authority of the German government.

There are thought to be well over 100,000 preppers in Germany, and several members are assumed to have connections to the far right.

Suspects accused of planning a political coup

"Starting in September 2020, the defendants are suspected of having planned to cause a large-scale power blackout in Germany by sabotaging power pylons, which was intended to enable other groups to take power through a political coup in Germany," the Munich prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The suspects are now being accused of the formation and participation in a terrorist organization.

los/sms (dpa, AFP)