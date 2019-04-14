German police find 51 guns at Hanover home

A 29-year-old man was arrested near Hanover after police discovered he had hoarded dozens of guns at his father's house. Authorities found Nazi paraphernalia and €100,000 in cash at the suspect's residence.
German police in Hanover said on Monday that they had arrested a 29-year-old man in nearby Celle for violating the German gun laws after they discovered 51 firearms at his residence, the majority of which would require a license.
Police were alerted when a person at the residence attempted to purchase a firearm on an internet portal. They had initially suspected the owner of the residence, the 53-year-old father of the man arrested on Monday.
Read more: Germany to surveil far-right doomsday 'prepper scene'
Confiscated firearms:
Read more: Police warn of safety risks as more Germans get gun licenses
What happened?
When police confronted the suspect, he struck a 53-year-old investigator in the face. Police said he violently resisted attempts to detain him.
The 29-year-old man was charged with violating German gun laws, assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.
What else did the police find?
Besides the firearms, police found Nazi paraphernalia, including medals and photographs.
Around €100,000 ($113,000) in cash was also discovered at the suspect's residence along with several kilograms of munitions of varying caliber.
Read more: Germany cracking down on armed far-right Reichsbürger
Strict gun laws
In Germany, possession of a firearm is strictly regulated. A license is often required to possess a firearm, which is often provided for competitive sports or hunting. A firearm and its munitions are generally required to be stored separately.
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Germany is to begin surveillance of a growing subculture with some far-right affiliations known as the "prepper scene." The network collects weapons and other supplies in case of natural disasters or social collapse. (08.12.2017)
2018 saw a jump in the number of Germans applying for a basic weapons license. Police say the trend comes from a growing sense of insecurity, but warn increasing numbers of armed citizens may worsen the situation. (15.01.2019)