German police arrest suspect in Karlsruhe hostage situation

Multiple people were held hostage for nearly five hours in a pharmacy in the southwestern German city. The situation ended and no one was hurt, police said.

Police in the city of Karlsruhe, in southwestern Germany, said a hostage situation that had lasted for almost five hours ended and that they arrested a suspect.

Several people had been taken hostage in a pharmacy in the city center, police said, adding that they were all physically unharmed.

What we know about the hostage situation

Police said that they entered the pharmacy around 9 p.m. local time (2000 GMT) and arrested a male suspect.

Eyewitnesses said that police in tactical stormed the building and loud bangs were heard.

There was no indication that anyone had been hurt, police said.

The incident had been going on since 4:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT), according to police.

The exact number of hostages or suspected perpetrators was not immediately clear.

The German newspaper Bild earlier reported earlier that police had established contact with the person suspected of taking the hostages.

The Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper reported that two people were held hostage and that there was a demand for a ransom of a single-digit million euro sum.

Police said that the situation did not pose a danger to the broader public, but asked people to avoid the area and follow the instructions of emergency services.

Area cordoned off, events canceled

Police said that they had cordoned off an "ample" area around the pharmacy where the hostage situation was ongoing.

According to the German news agency DPA, the police were calling in additional emergency forces.

A school was opened up for residents who were unable to reach their homes in cordoned off areas, police said.

Events that were scheduled at nearby venues were canceled.

sdi/fb (dpa, Reuters, AFP)