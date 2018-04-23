German nationals reported among Madeira bus crash victims

At least 28 people, most of them reported to be German nationals, died in a tourist bus accident on the Portuguese island of Madeira on Wednesday, authorities said.

The bus carrying 55 people rolled down a steep hillside after veering off the road on a bend in Canico, the coastal town's mayor, Filipe Sousa, told reporters. In addition to the fatalities, 22 more people were injured, Sousa said. All the tourists in the bus were German, but some pedestrians may have been hit by the vehicle, he added.

Sousa said the driver and a guide were injured but survived and were taken to a local hospital.

Other members of the same group of German tourists were traveling in another bus, which was not involved in the accident, a regional civil protection spokesman told reporters.

Confirmation from Berlin

The Foreign Office in Berlin confirmed on Twitter that German tourists were among the victims.

"We are shocked to learn of the tragic bus accident in Madeira. Unfortunately, we have to assume that there are victims from Germany. Our sympathies go out to their families and friends," the tweet read, which also had the number of a hotline with a Berlin area code.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa sent a message of condolences to German Chancellor Angela Merkel "at this difficult time."

Madeira is a four-island archipelago located 935 kilometers (581 miles) off the coast of Morocco. It is one of two autonomous regions of Portugal — the Azores being the other — and attracts more than a million tourists annually.

msh,dv/jm (AFP, AP, dpa)

