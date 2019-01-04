 German man fined for public sex in Riga | News | DW | 04.01.2019

News

German man fined for public sex in Riga

A German man and his Russian acquaintance wanted to express their mutual affection in a risky location. But police in Latvia were less than amused when they found them on a street corner in the capital's old town.

Latvian police in Riga (Imago/I. Vadone)

A German man and a Russian escort have each been fined €200 ($230) for having sex on a street corner in the Latvian capital of Riga, police said on Friday.

Officers apprehended both delinquents while they were trying to flee the scene after a nearby surveillance video caught them in the offending act.

The incident took place in freezing temperatures in Riga's historic old town during the early hours of Friday.

Asked why they chose a frosty setting for their misdemeanor, the pair said they wanted to have sex in a risky location.

Police later published the video footage from the surveillance camera  and police body cams on YouTube.

amp/sms (dpa, local media)

