German inflation sinks to 1.9% in August

Inflation in Germany took a big dip in August, falling to 1.9% from 2.3% in the same month last year. It was the lowest rate in more than three years and beat many economists' expectations.

Consumers in Germany had some of the pressure on their wallets relieved in August, with prices sinking to just 1.9% over the level in the same month last year, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

That compares with a year-on-year inflation rate of 2.3% in July.

The August figure, the lowest level in more than three years, brings inflation in the country below the European Central Bank's (ECB) overall 2% inflation target for the eurozone.

The statistic could boost the case for another interest rate cut by the ECB next month.

What did the statistics agency say?

The main driver of the reduction was the lowering of energy prices, the Statistical Office said.

Food prices were 1.5% higher than in August last year — a bigger increase than in the previous month, when they rose 1.3%, but still a below-average rise.

The increase in prices for services, however, rose strongly, with a rise of 3.9% in a year-on-year comparison.

tj/nm (dpa, AFP)