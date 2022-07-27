German idioms served ice cold

Thrown in at the deep end

In the English idiom, a person is thrown in at the deep end if they are expected to function in a difficult situation or a job they are not prepared for. In German, the idiom is "ins kalte Wasser werfen" or "to toss someone into cold water," which is scary if you can't swim. One such example is when someone gets behind the steering wheel of a car for the first time.