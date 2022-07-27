German idioms, served ice cold

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
What a cool head, cold feet and cold coffee actually mean in German idioms.
Several common German idioms use the words "cold," "chill," and "cool."
But of course, a literal translation does not quite convey their meaning, as idioms often use images to describe a situation.
When Germans say, "Das ist kalter Kaffee" or "That's cold coffee!", they are likely not referring to the temperature of their beverage, but rather to the news value of a piece of information.
