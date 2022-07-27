 German idioms, served ice cold | Meet the Germans | DW | 27.07.2022

Meet the Germans

German idioms, served ice cold

What a cool head, cold feet and cold coffee actually mean in German idioms.

  • Man throwing a pile of newspapers into a blue garbage can

    German idioms served ice cold

    Yesterday's news

    The German idiom "Das ist kalter Kaffee" literally translates as "That is cold coffee." It doesn't refer to the contents of your mug though. Instead it means something that is old news, dated and no longer interesting. About as enticing as a pot of stale, cold coffee.

  • Iced fruit tree, blue skies

    German idioms served ice cold

    Caught unawares

    "Eiskalt erwischt" or "caught ice cold" means to be found out or caught unawares. This idiom probably has its roots in the world of sports, where athletes risk a poor performance — caught out cold — if they don't warm up. One way to protect blooming fruit trees from sudden hard frost and not "get caught unawares" is to coat them with water which turns to ice and insulates the buds.

  • Larger and tiny birds on a beach, running away from the waves

    German idioms served ice cold

    Run for it

    Nervous, frightened or anxious about something that might happen in the future which involves you? You might even experience actual cold feet. The German idiom "kalte Füsse bekommen" or "to get cold feet" means losing confidence and pulling out of an unexpected scary situation.

  • Person with the mask of a scary clown holds up hands

    German idioms served ice cold

    Spine-tingling

    "Es läuft mir kalt den Rücken herunter" or "sending shivers down the spine" basically refers to something that creates a spine-tingling sensation when a person is cold, excited or frightened.

  • Street, close up of top of a car with a sign on top that reads Fahrschule which means driving school in German

    German idioms served ice cold

    Thrown in at the deep end

    In the English idiom, a person is thrown in at the deep end if they are expected to function in a difficult situation or a job they are not prepared for. In German, the idiom is "ins kalte Wasser werfen" or "to toss someone into cold water," which is scary if you can't swim. One such example is when someone gets behind the steering wheel of a car for the first time.

  • People wearing antlers and santa hats in water

    German idioms served ice cold

    Taking a chance

    Meanwhile "sprung ins kalte Wasser wagen" or "daring to plunge into cold water" means to bravely take risks and forge ahead in an unfamiliar situation.

  • Stack of wide-brimmed sombrero hats on na sidewalk by a street

    German idioms served ice cold

    Keep a cool head

    "Einen kühlen Kopf bewahren" or "to keep a cool head" is an idiom that means just that: to stay level-headed and calm in a crisis and not react in a hot-headed manner.

  • Graffiti on a wall

    German idioms served ice cold

    Venting anger?

    The German idiom "Mütchen kühlen" literally translates to "cool your little courage." "Müt" means courage or boldness, while the suffix "chen" means little. The term actually means venting your anger or temper on someone else.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


Several common German idioms use the words "cold," "chill," and "cool."

But of course, a literal translation does not quite convey their meaning, as idioms often use images to describe a situation.

When Germans say, "Das ist kalter Kaffee" or "That's cold coffee!", they are likely not referring to the temperature of their beverage, but rather to the news value of a piece of information.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube, Instagram and at dw.com/MeetTheGermans.

