  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria earthquakes
International Women's Day
The Huawei Logo
Germany had been lagging on the decision about Huawei components for its 5G networksImage: David Ramos/Getty Images
PoliticsGermany

German government reviews Huawei components in 5G networks

7 minutes ago

A potential ban could be on the table, media reports said. A German government spokesperson rejected the claim.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OLWF

The German government announced a security review into all critical components of the country's mobile phone networks provided by Chinese manufacturers Huawei and ZTE.

The Ministry of the Interior said in a letter that it considered it possible that the components could impair public order and security in Germany.

According to the letter, all security-relevant parts that were already installed in the network were to be examined. 

German government has 'not yet' banned certain components, spokesperson says

A spokesperson for the interior ministry confirmed that the German government was carrying out a general review of telecoms tech suppliers.

No operators are banned yet from using certain components from Chinese companies in their 5G networks, the spokesperson said.

"The main change is that these strict checks for potential security risks now also apply to the existing components in telecommunications networks," the spokesperson said, adding that operators would not be compensated for parts that needed to be ripped out of the network and replaced.

Companies rule out any political speculation

Three of the German mobile phone network operators, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and O2, installed Huawei components into the so-called antenna network. With the review, the German government is said to rule out the possibility of China gaining greater access to the mobile phone networks. 

A Telekom spokesperson said they were "not involved in political speculation."  

A Vodafone spokesperson made similar comments, stressing that they "always comply with the relevant standards and laws." 

Telefonica, operator of O2, made similar comments. A company spokesperson indicated that sufficient time would be needed should a component need to be excluded from the network. 

US claims Chinese 5G technology can be used for espionage

The US had long warned Germany against Huawei's involvement in the country's mobile network.

Several countries, including the US and Canada, have already excluded network technology from Huawei and ZTE from their markets.

The US has asserted China could use Huawei's 5G technology for espionage.

Huawei has rejected the accusations.

Germany must no longer 'sit on the fence' over Huawei

los/ar (Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian service member digs a trench outside of the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine March 4, 2023.

Ukraine updates: Kyiv generals vow to keep defending Bakhmut

Conflicts30 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Asia

Small children reach their hands out to get handed a burger

Meet the Indian Robin Hoods

Meet the Indian Robin Hoods

Society23 hours ago01:24 min
More from Asia

Germany

candles in front of a plaque reading 'Synagoge'

Jewish perspectives on antisemitism in Germany

Jewish perspectives on antisemitism in Germany

Society20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Pier Antonio Panzeri, an older man with thick black glasses and short hair

Qatargate: Suspect interviews leak EU corruption details

Qatargate: Suspect interviews leak EU corruption details

Politics4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Malawian woman seen preparing food on an outdoors stove

Malawi women held for ransom in Middle East

Malawi women held for ransom in Middle East

Society24 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in front of the Canadian flag

Von der Leyen talks raw materials, Ukraine in Canada, US

Von der Leyen talks raw materials, Ukraine in Canada, US

Politics17 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A new apartment building is constructed amid jungle along the coast of Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Globalization23 hours ago06:38 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage