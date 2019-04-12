 German Football Ambassador 2019: Klopp, Kroos, Podolski on the list | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 12.04.2019

Sports

German Football Ambassador 2019: Klopp, Kroos, Podolski on the list

Manchester City pair Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gündogan are up against the likes of Toni Kroos and Anja Mittag for the German Football Ambassador public award. In the coaches category, Jürgen Klopp faces stiff competition.

  • Marc-Andre ter Stegen in action for Barcelona.

    German Football Ambassador Nominees 2019

    Marc-Andre ter Stegen

    The former Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper continues to thrive at Barcelona. At 26, he is already a Champions League, La Liga and the Copa del Rey winner.He is so popular at Barcelona that fans have dubbed him "Messi with gloves."

  • Dzsenifer Marozsan at the SheBelieves Cup 2017

    German Football Ambassador Nominees 2019

    Dzsenifer Marozsan

    The Hungarian-born Germany international made her Bundesliga debut at just 15. Her career with Olympique Lyon has yielded three Womens' Champions League titles and she was named German Player of the Year in 2018.

  • Anja Mittag in action for Germany

    German Football Ambassador Nominees 2019

    Anja Mittag

    Mittag is currently the all-time top scorer in the UEFA Women's Champions League and won gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. She is in her second spell for FC Rosengard in Sweden,

  • Leroy Sane in action for Manchester City

    German Football Ambassador Nominees 2019

    Leroy Sane

    The Manchester City winger has earned many plaudits for his spectacular performances in England. One of three former Schalke youth products on the list, Sane has picked up a Premier League winners medal in his time at City. It is his form for Jogi Löw's new-look German national team, though, which has German fans optimistic again after the national team's 2018 World Cup failure.

  • Toni Kroos in action for Real Madrid vs Ajax Amsterdam

    German Football Ambassador Nominees 2019

    Toni Kroos

    The Real Madrid playmaker continues to be a steadying force for Los Blancos, even though the Spanish giants are going through a transition period. The 29-year-old has already won the Champions League four times.

  • Antonio Rüdiger in action for Chelsea

    German Football Ambassador Nominees 2019

    Antonio Rüdiger

    The tough tackling defender has made himself a valuable member of Chelsea's rearguard, winning the FA Cup in 2016-2017.

  • Ilkay Gündogan in action for Manchester City

    German Football Ambassador Nominees 2019

    Ilkay Gündogan

    A midfielder at the heart of Pep Guardiola's team, Gündogan has been a key part of Manchester City's chase for four trophies in this season. Since joining from Borussia Dortmund, he has won the Premier League and the English League Cup.

  • Lukas Podolski

    German Football Ambassador Nominees 2019

    Lukas Podolski

    A player with 130 caps for Germany to his name. His illustrious career has taken him to top clubs in Germany, England, Italy and Turkey. Now, the 33-year-old striker is on the goal trail with Vissel Kobe in Japan.

  • Thilo Kehrer

    German Football Ambassador Nominees 2019

    Thilo Kehrer

    The young defender left Schalke for French champions Paris St. Germain. He made his German national team debut in 2018. Kehrer is also engaged in charity initiatives to support disadvantaged children in Burundi.

  • Julian Draxler in action for Paris Saint Germain

    German Football Ambassador Nominees 2019

    Julian Draxler

    Draxler is the second PSG man on this list, and is closing in on another title with the French giants. The Schalke youth product is regarded as a reliable and versatile winger with pace and a powereful shot.

  • Julian Gressel

    German Football Ambassador Nominees 2019

    Julian Gressel

    The German plies his trade in the MLS with with Atlanta United. After playing football at college level, Gressel won the Rookie of the Season award in 2017 and the MLS title in 2018.

    Author: Cai Nebe


When German football personailities move overseas, their achievements and notable social projects in foreign countries can build bridges between communities and contribute to a positive image of Germany around the world.

There are two main categories: the public award for players, and a "coaches" award.

The nominees for the public award:

  • Leroy Sane, Manchester City, England
  • Anja Mittag, FC Rosengard, Sweden
  • Dzsenifer Marozsan, Olympique Lyon, France
  • Thilo Kehrer, Paris St. Germain, France
  • Antonio Rüdiger, Chelsea, England
  • Julian Draxler, Paris St. Germain, France
  • Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Barcelona, Spain
  • Toni Kroos, Real Madrid, Spain
  • Ilkay Gündogan, Manchester City, England
  • Lukas Podolski, Vissel Kobe, Japan
  • Julian Gressel, Atlanta United, USA

Loris Karius won it last year, and his predecessors were Bastian Schweinsteiger (2017), Emre Can (2016), Mesut Özil (2015), Andre Schürrle (2014) and Sami Khedira (2013).

Watch video 01:51

Karius named German Football Ambassador 2018

Klopp among nominees in "Coaches" category

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp headlines the three choices to succeed last year's "Coaches" winner Gert Engels. While the the former Mainz and Dortmund coach may have won over the Anfield faithful, he'll have to get past Petra Landers and Michael Weiß to scoop the award.

After a successful playing career, Petra Landers has been on a mission to level the playing fields between men and women in football. She was a pioneer in establishing womens' football in Germany, and has dedicated her life to getting girls from all walks of life involved in the sport. In 2017 she played in a game near the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania , which holds the record for the highest match above sea level at 5,714 metres. The match sought to highlight discrimination women face football.

Michael Weiß has been nominated for the award once before. The globetrotting coach, who has worked with Europe's top clubs, coaches the central Asian nation of Mongolia. Weiß found success coaching the Philippines national team, and he has also worked on football programs in Rwanda, China and Japan.

Honorary nominees

Additionally, a player or a coach can be honored in the category "honorary prize" for his or her extraordinary commitment.

The first honorary prize winner was Dettmar Cramer, in 2013, who worked in the United States, Japan and Saudi Arabia. His work was as unique as that of globetrotter Rudi Gutendorf. The man who has coached more national teams than anyone else (18) is the patron of this initiative. 

Thomas Hitzlsperger won the 2015 honorary prize for his efforts to combat racism, homophobia and right-wing extremist violence.

In 2016, the honorary prize winner was the man who has scored more goals for Germany than anyone else, Miroslav Klose.

What is the award?

The German Football Ambassador award was first presented in 2013. It is a social football project that recognises the efforts of German football coaches and players who use the sport as a vehicle for effecting positive development abroad. 

In that time, 26 charity projects have benefitted from their support. The Peres Center for Peace in Israel is an example, in which frameworks were established, which are designed to help Jewish and Arab children (and adults) to learn how to overcome religious and cultural barriers through football.

The initiative also supports a number of football related charities affiliated to German footballl personalities in Europe, Africa, Asia, North America and the Caribbean.

How to vote

The winners will be chosen by the fans via online voting. Voting runs until April 28. Deutsche Welle is a media partner and will publish a portrait of the winner.

When is it awarded?

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will present the player award, coach award and honorary award at a gala in Berlin on May 15.

