 German economy slows | Business | Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 28.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

German economy slows

Supply disruptions are weighing on the German economy. The government has revised its forecast downward for this year.

Watch video 01:17

More in the Media Center

DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 27.10.2021

DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 30.07.2021

Trans-Atlantic ties on the mend? 25.06.2021

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & America 25.02.2021

More from German News Service

Rachel Stewart, Meet the Germans, Englisch, Sprache Copyright: DW

English words the Germans use wrongly 10.11.2021

10.11.2021, Washington, USA, An artwork called LoveHate by German artist Mia Florentine Weiss' in Washington D.C

German artist Mia Florentine Weiss' sculpture in Washington 10.11.2021

SG 11.0-200 DD from the Oesterild Testcenter in Denmark. Copyright: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens strategy to 'decarbonize the world' is working 10.11.2021

Ladestation E-Cars VW, Astypalea, eine von sechs Stationen Farbe/Quer/ Copyright DW

Greek island of Astypalea launches VW-sponsored e-mobility shift 10.11.2021

More from Business

DW Business – Europe & America 10.11.2021

Coal pollution in South Africa Schlagwörter: Eco Africa, environment, air pollution, energy, coal, mining

African Energy Week accompanied by climate protests 10.11.2021

DW Business – Africa 10.11.2021

Zimbabwe's energy self-sufficiency takes shape 10.11.2021

Read also

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier comments a graph during a press conference to present the German government's economic spring projection on April 27, 2021 in Berlin. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / various sources / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

German economy minister slashes 2021 growth forecast 27.10.2021

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier presented the new forecast for economic growth in Germany. He said the government predicts lower-than-expected growth this year but a boom the following year.

An einem ID.3 wird der Unterboden montiert. In der Gläsernen Manufaktur von Volkswagen wurde offiziell mit der Produktion des Elektromodells begonnen. An den Standorten Zwickau und Dresden produziert VW mit den Modellen ID.3 und ID.4 nun nur noch Elektrofahrzeuge. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Supply chain crisis slows economic growth 29.10.2021

Consumer demand is driving continued recovery, but Europe's largest economy grew by a less-than-expected 1.8% in the third quarter. Supply chain hold-ups prevented some manufacturers from producing at full capacity.

01.01.2020 SHANGHAI, CHINA - JANUARY 01: Aerial view of shipping containers sitting stacked at Yangshan Deepwater Port at sunrise on New Year s Day on January 1, 2021 in Shanghai, China. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY Copyright: xVCGx CFP111312474801

IMF cuts post-pandemic growth outlook as supply disruptions linger 12.10.2021

The revision comes as the post-pandemic recovery falters in advanced economies, including the US and Germany. The IMF has kept its growth forecast for 2022 unchanged but has warned of "dangerous" divergent recoveries.

dpatopbilder - 08.07.2020, Berlin: Peter Altmaier (CDU), Bundesminister für Wirtschaft und Energie, spricht auf einer Pressekonferenz zum Kampf gegen die wirtschaftlichen Folgen der Corona-Krise. Die Überbrückungshilfen sind Teil des Konjunkturpakets und starten am 8. Juli. Im Konjunkturpaket stehen hierfür 25 Milliarden Euro zur Verfügung. Es geht um Hilfen für Unternehmen vor allem aus dem Mittelstand, die aktuell wegen nur teilweiser Öffnung des Geschäftsbetriebs weiter stark von der Krise betroffen sind. Foto: Lennart Stock/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Hospitalized German Economy Minister Altmaier says he's 'very well' 07.09.2021

The minister had been attending a parliamentary committee dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Berlin when he fell ill. He said early on Tuesday that he was doing "very well," and the trip to hospital was precautionary.