German economy slows

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Supply disruptions are weighing on the German economy. The government has revised its forecast downward for this year.
Economy Minister Peter Altmaier presented the new forecast for economic growth in Germany. He said the government predicts lower-than-expected growth this year but a boom the following year.
Consumer demand is driving continued recovery, but Europe's largest economy grew by a less-than-expected 1.8% in the third quarter. Supply chain hold-ups prevented some manufacturers from producing at full capacity.
The revision comes as the post-pandemic recovery falters in advanced economies, including the US and Germany. The IMF has kept its growth forecast for 2022 unchanged but has warned of "dangerous" divergent recoveries.
The minister had been attending a parliamentary committee dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Berlin when he fell ill. He said early on Tuesday that he was doing "very well," and the trip to hospital was precautionary.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version