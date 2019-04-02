German Cup: RB Leipzig sneak into semis as Timo Werner makes his mark

Augsburg 1 - 2 RB Leipzig (aet)

(Finnbogason 90+3 - Werner 74, Halstenberg, pen 120+1)

As the clock ticked down on an ultimately dramatic but often stodgy, scrappy and forgettable German Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday night, a third consecutive goalless draw between RB Leipzig and Augsburg felt inevitable.

After 254 minutes of dreary deadlock between the two sides this season, substitute Amadou Haidara picked up yet another defensive clearance and helped a hopeful ball forward.

Kevin Danso was fractionally slow to react and suddenly the blue-shirted figure of Timo Werner streaked past him in a way that's become so familiar over the past three years. It wasn't the first time the Germany striker had got a yard on a defender in the game but it was the first time he made it count. Werner showed strength to hold off his man, composure to check the position of the goalkeeper and skill to roll it low past Gregor Kobel.

Shortly afterwards, Ralf Rangnick removed the man whose move to Bayern Munich either this summer or next is considered an inevitability by some, despite the 23-year-old's struggles in 2019.

German Cup quarterfinals roundup Paderborn 0 - 2 Hamburg Pierre-Michel Lasogga (pictured) fired promotion chasing Hamburg in to the last four of the DFB Pokal for the first time in a decade to kick off the quarterfinals on Tuesday night. After a scrappy opening half, the burly German forward rose highest to nod in a corner after the interval before slotting home a composed finish on 68 minute to secure the win.

German Cup quarterfinals roundup Bayern Munich vs. Heidenheim After a slip up in the league against Freiburg at the weekend, Bayern Munich host second tier Heidenheim as they aim for their 19th cup win and their first since 2016. Niko Kovac has been fairly conservative with his cup selections so far this term but may be tempted to give the likes of Alphonso Davies (pictured) a run out, with Borussia Dortmund visiting Munich on Saturday.

German Cup quarterfinals roundup Schalke vs. Werder Bremen A crucial win against fellow strugglers Hannover gave Schalke some breathing space in the Bundesliga relegation battle but they now face a Bremen side in sizzling form. Max Kruse (right) has six goals and three assists in his last four games, including one of each in their 4-2 win over Schalke at the start of this month.



The interim Leipzig head coach soon paid a heavy price for trying to keep Werner fresh for the Red Bulls' trip to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, as Alfred Finnbogason stuck out a desperate boot to equalize for the hosts in the dying seconds of injury time.

Stefan Ilsanker was the man picked to replace Werner as Rangnick looked to add numbers to the middle of the park and close the game out, as Leipzig have done so effectively and so often in the Bundesliga this term.

But Finnbogason's intervention meant an extra half hour that neither side would have wished for at the start but neither would have sacrificed at full time.

As a tense 30 minute period became stretched, that feeling of inveitability returned - this game was going to be decided by penalties. But again there was a twist, the referee pointing to the spot in the last minute of injury time after Michael Gregoritsch inexplicably handled in the box. Marcel Halstenberg ensured that, in the end, only one spot kick was required.

Rangnick will know that, with Bayern Munich likely to be among the opponents for the first German Cup semifinal in RB Leipzig's short history, he'll need Werner to be at his ruthless best. The signs are that he's getting there.