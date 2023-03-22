  1. Skip to content
The accused with his face covered, seated next to his defense lawyer
The accused was found to have punched his victim who lost consciousness and later diedImage: David Inderlied/dpa/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

German court jails man over deadly transgender beating

20 minutes ago

A court in western Germany has found a defendant guilty of causing the death of a transgender man in an attack. The assault took place during a Gay Pride celebration.

https://p.dw.com/p/4P4vY

The Münster regional court on Wednesday found a 20-year-old defendant guilty of bodily harm resulting in death, sentencing him to five years in youth custody.

The assault — which took place at a German Gay Pride event — caused a shockwave in the LGBT community, with campaigners urging action to combat transphobia and homophobia in Germany.

What the court heard

The court was told how the incident unfolded at the Christopher Street Day parade in the western city of Münster last August.

According to the public prosecutor's investigation, the 20-year-old attacker approached three female participants at the event in a sexually offensive manner.

When they rejected this provocation, the man is said to have used homophobic words and threatened the group with violence.

The court heard that the 25-year-old transgender man Malte C. asked the defendant to leave the witnesses alone.

The assailant began punching him repeatedly in the chest and face, which ended with the victim falling to the ground. He lost consciousness and died as a result of his injuries several days later after being put into an induced coma because of a brain hemorrhage.

Officers identified the 20-year-old suspect through videos and photos provided by witnesses, and he was arrested at Münster's main train station.

Christopher Street Day back in full swing

Immediately after the killing, the Lesbian and Gay Federation in Germany (LSVD) said they were angry and deeply concerned over the crime, as well as the way that the attack was described by prosecutors and police.

They urged investigating authorities to classify the act as a hate crime that was motivated by homophobia and transphobia.

What the court decided

The court was told that the Russian-born defendant — who was addicted to drugs and alcohol — was mentally unstable and had previously been convicted of several assaults.

The defense had argued for an "appropriate juvenile sentence," although it had not said what that should be. It added that the most important thing for the client was to overcome his drug and alcohol addiction through therapy.

While the prosecution said a risk of further offenses existed, experts said addiction therapy and psychotherapeutic support could offer a good chance of reducing the risk of re-offending.

Imposing a five-year sentence, the court ordered that the defendant be placed in a rehabilitation institution for addicted offenders.

