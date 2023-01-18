The "Cheetah" is an all-weather self-propelled anti-aircraft tank that was developed in the 1960s, fielded in the 1970s, and has been upgraded several times with the latest electronics. It has been a cornerstone of the air defense of the Bundeswehr and a number of other NATO countries. It was phased out in late 2010 and replaced by the Wiesel 2 Ozelot light anti-aircraft tank.