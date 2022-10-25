  1. Skip to content
An image of the omicron virus shown on a screen
The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus was first detected in Botswana, South African and Hong KongImage: DW
ScienceBotswana

German Africa Prize won by scientists who identified omicron

2 hours ago

Researchers in Botswana and South Africa, who separately identified the COVID-19 omicron variant, are the winners of the 2022 German Africa Award.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Id18

Virologist Sikhulile Moyo in Botswana and South Africa-based bioinformatics scientist Tulio de Oliveira have won this year's German Africa prize for their work identifying the COVID-19 variant omicron.

Through their research and by reporting the variant to the World Health Organization (WHO), they "contributed significantly to a better understanding of the dynamics of the pandemic and the world's swift response to it," the independent prize jury found. 

Infectious diseases have "not only national but continental and global impact so it's great to be recognized," said Tulio de Oliveira, the director of the Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation at South Africa's Stellenbosch University, after hearing of his win. "But honestly, we are not chasing prizes. What really gives us satisfaction ... is to do high level science and translate that to policies that save lives."

"Wow, it's a great honor," said Zimbabwe-born Sikhulile Moyo, laboratory director at the Botswana Harvard AIDS Institute Partnership, a collaborative research initiative between Harvard University and Botswana's government.

But, Moyo added, the award doesn't represent the success of one person, and he was "glad to receive it on behalf of many African scientists."

Shikulile Moyo sits in a laboratory surrounded by jars and vials
Shikulile's research into HIV mutations equipped him to analzse COVID-19 when the pandemic hitImage: DW

Mutating virus

During routine genome sequencing of PCR tests in November 2021, Moyo and his team at the lab in Botswana's capital Gaborone noticed several COVID-19 samples that had a new and unusual pattern of multiple mutations.

They quickly shared their findings with an open-source database.

During the same few days, the Network for Genomic Surveillance in South Africa (NGS-SA), headed by de Oliveira, noticed an uptick in infections in South Africa's Gauteng province, which includes the country's economic hub, Johannesburg. 

They promptly analyzed more than a hundred samples from Gauteng, finding the same mutated virus as in Botswana.

This led de Oliveira to alert South African authorities and the WHO about the suddenly emerging variant, which just days later was given the name omicron and called a variant of concern.

Tulio de Oliveira wears a white lab coat and stands in front of scientific looking instruments
Tulio de Oliveira and his team first warned the WHO about the omicron variantImage: sun

Death threats against scientists

But instead of recognizing the scientific achievements of Moyo and de Oliveira and their teams in southern Africa in swiftly warning the global community about the new variant, nations around the world reacted with fear.

Many countries, as well as the European Union, imposed strict bans on travel to and from southern Africa.

Both Moyo and de Oliveira were seen by some as being personally responsible for the travel restrictions and resulting economic woes, and became targets.

"We received many death threats. We had to put armed security in front of the university so we could carry on our work," said de Oliveira in an DW interview earlier this year.

South Africa: The team who discovered Omicron

Nevertheless, both scientists continue their "excellent work undeterred", the German Africa Foundation (DAS), which has been giving out the German Africa Award since 1993, said in a statement.

"Professor Tulio de Oliveira and Dr Sikhulile Moyo are thus a shining example of expertise, integrity and courage," DAS said.

"They prove ... that top medical research is also at home in Africa and that the continent has successful crisis management in the global pandemic from which Europe can and should learn."

As for virologist Moyo, he hopes the award will strengthen the collective resolve among African scientists with "very little resources" to continue their work.

"The kind of resources we have, compared to what most of Europe had, is just a tiny drop in the ocean," he said.

The German Africa Award will be presented in Berlin on November 25, 2022. 

Information about the award holders:

Sikhulile Moyo is the lab director at the Botswana Harvard AIDS Institute Partnership, the leading national institution for HIV/AIDS research, training and capacity building in Botswana. The Zimbabwe-born virologist is also a research associate at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Specializing in the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Moyo has made a number of significant contributions to research on the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. He has been responsible for monitoring HIV incidence and has conducted research on HIV mutations associated with drug resistance. It is also thanks to this work that his laboratory was able to perform real-time genome sequencing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tulio de Oliveira is the director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation at Stellenbosch University, director and co-founder of the Kwazulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (KRISP) and director of the Network for Genomics Surveillance in South Africa. Born and raised in Brazil, de Oliveira went to university in South Africa where he has lived ever since. A bioinformatician, he is one of South Africa's leading researchers, embodying the face of South African excellence in his field in various capacities, including professor of bioinformatics at the School for Data Science and Computational Thinking at Stellenbosch University and lecturer at the College of Health Science at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Edited by Cristina Krippahl

A health worker administers a COVID vaccine

A year ago, South Africa celebrated the opening of the continent's first COVID-19 vaccine production line. Now it's at risk of being shut down due to low demand.
HealthMay 11, 2022
Sendungsvorschaubilder | Covid Special 13.10.2022

Millions of people are enduring the effects of long COVID. In addition to the physical symptoms, it impacts the mental health of those with the disease, which leads to them being unable to work.
ScienceOctober 13, 202205:34 min
external

PrEP medication versus COVID

June 2, 202204:21 min
Steinmeier arrived in Kyiv by train

Ukraine: German President Steinmeier arrives in Kyiv

Politics6 hours ago
Africa

An image of the omicron virus shown on a screen

Science2 hours ago
Asia

Sniper Thu Rain stares down the scope of his rifle

Conflicts31 minutes ago
Germany

elderly woman sitting on her sofa, wrapped in a woolen scarf, holding a cup of hot tea

Society20 hours ago
Europe

Municipal authorities in Kyiv have been quick to repair damage caused by Russian strikes, but some say they're too fast.

Conflicts2 hours ago01:40 min
Middle East

Elnaz Rekabi on the climbing wall

Sports22 hours ago
North America

Harvey Weinstein, with two uniformed police officers in the background

Culture21 hours ago02:05 min
Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
