Gerhard Elfers lived in London for fifteen years, and is still a huge fan of the city, its history, culture and politics.

Gerhard Elfers joined DW’s team in Berlin in 2015 and became one of DW’s business anchors. In 2019 joined the news team as a main anchor of DW News. He is also the brain behind “Dresscode”, a popular and multiple-award-wining series of web-videos on men’s style.