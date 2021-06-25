Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
George Clooney, born in 1961 in Lexington, Kentucky, is one of Hollywood's most outstanding actors, but also a director, producer and screenwriter.
Having George Clooney star in a movie is practically a guarantee for success at the global box offices. His career began in the 1990s with his role on the medical drama, "ER." Clooney has since received many awards, including an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for "Syriana," and one for Best Picture for "Argo," which he produced. He is the only person to have been nominated for Academy awards in six different categories. Clooney, who is married to the human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, is also known for his political and social activism. Among other causes, he has drawn attention to the Darfur conflict and raised money for the victims of 9/11, the 2004 tsunami, and the 2010 Haiti earthquake.
Actor George Clooney has called for a boycott of nine Brunei-owned luxury hotels as the owner imposes strict Sharia law in the oil-rich Southeast Asian state. The Beverly Hills Hotel and the Dorchester are on the list.