George Clooney

George Clooney, born in 1961 in Lexington, Kentucky, is one of Hollywood's most outstanding actors, but also a director, producer and screenwriter.

Having George Clooney star in a movie is practically a guarantee for success at the global box offices. His career began in the 1990s with his role on the medical drama, "ER." Clooney has since received many awards, including an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for "Syriana," and one for Best Picture for "Argo," which he produced. He is the only person to have been nominated for Academy awards in six different categories. Clooney, who is married to the human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, is also known for his political and social activism. Among other causes, he has drawn attention to the Darfur conflict and raised money for the victims of 9/11, the 2004 tsunami, and the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

07.08.2019, Berlin, - Ein Mann baut am 07.08.2019 in Berlin das Shiftphone 6m des Herstellers Shift auseinander (gestellte Szene). Foto: Franziska Gabbert

ICYMI: Feel-good stories from around the world 25.06.2021

Repair vouchers are a runaway hit in Vienna and actors are making it easier for Los Angeles teens to achieve their Hollywood dreams. DW takes a look at some feel-good stories from the week.
April 23, 2019 - New York, NY, U.S - International human rights lawyer AMAL CLOONEY speaking at the United Nations Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters in New York City on April 23, 2019. (Credit Image: Â© Michael Brochstein/ZUMA Wire |

Amal Clooney quits UK envoy role over Brexit deal breach 18.09.2020

The human rights lawyer, who is married to actor George Clooney, has resigned as special envoy on media freedom over Britain's intention to breach international law by overriding the EU withdrawal agreement.
16.02.2016 +++++ BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 16: Director Spike Lee attends the 'Chi-Raq' press conference during the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Stars show solidarity with George Floyd protesters 02.06.2020

From Spike Lee to Taylor Swift and George Clooney, stars are speaking out against police brutality, racism and Donald Trump. Here's how they're showing their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Oct. 1, 2016*** FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, file photo, George Clooney arrives at MPTF's 95th Anniversary Celebration Hollywood's Night Under The Stars in Los Angeles. Global liquor behemoth Diageo says it will pay up to $1 billion to buy a tequila brand co-founded by movie star George Clooney. Clooney founded the Casamigos brand with partners Rande Gerber and Mike Meldma. Diageo says it will pay $700 million for Casamigos at first, and then pay another $300 million over 10 years if the brand reaches certain performance milestones. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) |

George Clooney calls for Brunei-owned luxury hotel boycott over anti-gay laws 29.03.2019

Actor George Clooney has called for a boycott of nine Brunei-owned luxury hotels as the owner imposes strict Sharia law in the oil-rich Southeast Asian state. The Beverly Hills Hotel and the Dorchester are on the list.

HANDOUT - Kristen Wiig (M, links) als Audrey Safranek und Matt Damon (Mitte, r) als Paul Safranek in einer Szene des Films Downsizing. Der Film wird am 30.08.2017 die 74. Ausgabe des Filmfest Venedig eröffnen. (zu dpa Illustre Mischung: Filmfest Venedig mit George Clooney und Ai Weiwei vom 24.08.2017) ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über den genannten Film bis 19.07.2018 und nur bei Urheber-Nennung Foto: Paramount Pictures/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

What to expect at the Venice Film Festival 30.08.2017

Matt Damon stars in two of the 21 films competing at the world's oldest film festival, and Ai Weiwei is running against George Clooney and Alexander Payne. Here are more highlights from the glamorous event's program.
20.09.2016 ***** FILE PHOTO - Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal attend a CEO roundtable at the United Nations during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S. on September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

George and Amal Clooney foundation to fund Lebanon schools for Syrian refugees 01.08.2017

A foundation set up by George and Amal Clooney is to fund public schools for 3,000 Syrian refugee children in Lebanon. Close to 200,000 Syrian refugee children in Lebanon are currently out of school.
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2017 file photo, actor George Clooney, left, and Amal Clooney arrive at the 42nd Cesar Film Awards ceremony at Salle Pleyel in Paris. George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney. The pair was born Tuesday morning, June 6, 2017, according to George Clooney’s publicist Stan Rosenfield. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File) |

Amal and George Clooney welcome twins 07.06.2017

Ella and Alexander were born to the celebrity couple Tuesday morning - one of the most hotly anticipated births since the Jolie-Pitt twins. George Clooney was "sedated," the couple joked, while mom and babies were fine.
FILE epa05302461 US actor George Clooney (R) and wife British human rights barrister Amal Clooney (L) arrive for the screening of 'Money Monster' during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 12 May 2016. The movie is presented out of competition at the festival which runs from 11 to 22 May. EPA/ANDREAS RENTZ (zu dpa-Korr Hingucker und Schocker in Cannes: Nackte Füße und blonde Mähnen vom 14.05.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/A. Rentz

Stars with (or expecting) twins 07.06.2017

Now that George and Amal Clooney's twins have arrived, Beyoncé and Jay Z's are next. Here are more celebrity couples who've experienced double duty in the nursery.

+++ Bildergalerie Das erwartet uns im Februar +++ HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Oscar statues are seen backstage during the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Oscar Best Foreign Film nominees chide 'climate of fanaticism' 25.02.2017

The six filmmakers nominated for the foreign film Oscar have called for the Academy Award to go to people fighting for unity and the freedom of expression. At the French 'Cesars' George Clooney voiced similar concerns.

24.02.2017 Actress Isabelle Huppert reacts on stage as she receives the Best Actress Award for her role in the film Elle at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

'Elle' wins at France's Cesar Awards, Clooney clobbers the Donald 25.02.2017

French thriller "Elle" took the best film accolade at the Cesar Awards in Paris, while its star Isabelle Huppert won best actress. George Clooney, honorary Cesar winner, helped Hollywood meet its Trump-trolling quota.
Bildergalerie Promis Trennung 26.09.2014 ***** US actor George Clooney ( L) and his Lebanon-born British fiancee Amal Alamuddin take a taxiboat upon their arrival in Venice on September 26, 2014, on the eve of their wedding. AFP PHOTO / ANDREAS SOLARO (Photo credit should read ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images) © Getty Images/AFP/A. Solaro

Clooney, Beyonce, Madonna: Twins are the 2017 Hollywood trend 10.02.2017

After Beyonce's and Madonna's recent announcements, reports have revealed that George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins in June. They're the latest in a series of celebrity couples doubling on the baby joy.
Titel: DW euromaxx Fundus Babelsberg Schlagworte: euromaxx, DW, Filmstudio Babelsberg, Requisiten, Hollywood-Stars, George Clooney, Kate Winslet Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: n.n. Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: n.n. Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Babelsberg Bildbeschreibung: Blick ins Fundus der Babelsberger Studios Copyright: rbb

Prop warehouse at Babelsberg Studio 25.01.2017

More than a million props are stored at the legendary Babelsberg Film Studio. Euromaxx presents a few pieces that made movie history in the hands of Hollywood stars like George Clooney and Kate Winslet.
FILE - US actor George Clooney arrives for the screening of 'Money Monster' during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 12 May 2016. (zu dpa ´Neues aus Hollywoodª vom 21.12.2016) Foto: Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ FILE - In this July 30, 2016, file photo, writer J.K. Rowling poses for photographers upon arrival at gala performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, in central London. Rowling clarified on Sept. 22, 2016, that slain Ohio gorilla, Harambe, is not a part of her fictional universe. The comment on Twitter came after Rowling retweeted a fake photo of Harambe as a result on the Patronus page of her Pottermore website. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File) epa05588424 US photographer Cindy Sherman attends a press conference for the 28th Praemium Imperiale in Tokyo, Japan, 17 October 2016. The Praemium Imperiale is a global arts prize awarded annually by the Japan Art Association. Five laureates are nominated in the fields of Painting, Sculpture, Architecture, Music and Theatre/Film. For its 28th edition, the Praemium Imperiale awards have been given to US photographer Cindy Sherman, French sculptor Annette Messager, Brazilian architect Paulo Mendes da Rocha, Latvian musician Gidon Kremer and US film director Martin Scorsese. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Stars support Streep's take on Trump as artists call for strike 10.01.2017

Meryl Streep's anti-Trump speech at the Golden Globes didn't stay uncommented by the president-elect. The fact that he simply needs to react to any criticism has sparked a series of reactions from other fellow stars.

Bildergalerie Promis Trennung ARCHIV 2014 ***** HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 28: Actors Angelina Jolie (L) and Brad Pitt attend the World Premiere of Disney's 'Maleficent' at the El Capitan Theatre on May 28, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) © Getty Images/K. Winter

Wax figures separated as Hollywood reacts to Jolie-Pitt split 21.09.2016

Madame Tussauds London museums have separated two figures of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt following news of their imminent divorce. Pitt has released a statement saying he is "very saddened" by the divorce filing.
Symbolbild Zeitungen in Ketten Vladimir Voronin - Fotolia.com

S. Sudan newspaper closed: 'People have a right to know what is going on' 15.09.2016

The government of South Sudan has shut down daily newspaper The Nation Mirror following publication of an article accusing the country's leaders of corruption. DW spoke to the paper's editor-in-chief.
South Sudan's leaders enriching themselves at country's expense: report 12.09.2016

A watchdog report accuses South Sudan's leaders of amassing vast wealth amid a deadly civil war. It says money that could help the poverty-stricken nation is going toward weapons purchases, among other things.

South Sudan's leaders enriching themselves at country's expense: report 12.09.2016

A watchdog report accuses South Sudan's leaders of amassing vast wealth amid a deadly civil war. It says money that could help the poverty-stricken nation is going toward weapons purchases, among other things.
