George Clooney, born in 1961 in Lexington, Kentucky, is one of Hollywood's most outstanding actors, but also a director, producer and screenwriter.

Having George Clooney star in a movie is practically a guarantee for success at the global box offices. His career began in the 1990s with his role on the medical drama, "ER." Clooney has since received many awards, including an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for "Syriana," and one for Best Picture for "Argo," which he produced. He is the only person to have been nominated for Academy awards in six different categories. Clooney, who is married to the human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, is also known for his political and social activism. Among other causes, he has drawn attention to the Darfur conflict and raised money for the victims of 9/11, the 2004 tsunami, and the 2010 Haiti earthquake.