Genetic engineering

Genetic engineering is the direct modification or manipulation of an organism's genome using biotechnology. The result is a genetically modified organism (GMO).

Genetic engineering alters the genetic makeup of an organism using techniques that remove heritable material or that introduce DNA prepared outside the organism into a cell. Critics raise ethical, ecological and health concerns and point to economic worries because GM techniques and GM organisms are subject to intellectual property laws. European skeptics discuss whether food produced from GM crops is safe, whether it should be labeled, and whether GM crops are needed to address the world's food needs. Recent DW reports on the subject are collated on this page.

Tourists can now experience life on Mars – in a cave in northern Spain. At Astroland's Ares Station, a replica of a human colony on the red planet, participants carry out spacewalks, simulate weightlessness and learn how to grow food in specialised laboratories. Organisers say the lack of atmosphere, extreme low temperatures and presence of cosmic rays on Mars would mean new societies would likely be forged below ground. Visitors complete 26 days of online courses and undergo three days of intensive training before entering the 1.5 km, 60 metre-high cave near Arredondo in Cantabria. They stay for three nights and pay €6,000 each for the privilege.

Sex, Mars, the universe and our next 500 years: A plan 07.05.2021

American geneticist Chris Mason says we have a moral duty to preserve life in all its forms. He proposes a 500-year plan to hack life and survive on Mars.

Ask Derrick 30.04.2021

We ask our science correspondent Derrick Williams: How can genetic engineering be helpful in fighting upcoming pandemics?
In this Oct. 9, 2018 photo, an embryo receives a small dose of Cas9 protein and PCSK9 sgRNA in a sperm injection microscope in a laboratory in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province. Chinese scientist He Jiankui claims he helped make world's first genetically edited babies: twin girls whose DNA he said he altered. He revealed it Monday, Nov. 26, in Hong Kong to one of the organizers of an international conference on gene editing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) |

Genetically edited babies: An ethical transgression 30.12.2019

Chinese researcher He Jiankui has been sentenced to prison for three years for genetic manipulation of babies. The case has set off a fierce debate among scientists and the general public. DW offers some key facts.


CRISPR-Cas9 babies likely to die earlier, Berkeley study says 03.06.2019

Last year, Chinese researcher He Jiankui shocked the scientific community. He had artificially conceived genetically manipulated children. Now a study confirms: They have a significantly shorter life expectancy.
In this Jan. 22, 2018 photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a nurse holds cloned macaques Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua at the non-human primate research facility of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. For the first time, researchers have used the cloning method that produced Dolly the sheep to create two healthy monkeys. That brings science an important step closer to being able to do the same with humans. (Jin Liwang/Xinhua via AP) |

China gene-edits, then clones monkeys to aid sleep disorder research 24.01.2019

Chinese scientists have made five clones of a gene-edited monkey in a bid to expand testing on human diseases. But the milestone coudl also raise fresh concerns about genetic engineering in humans.
dpatopbilder - HANDOUT - 26.11.2018, China, Shanghai: Die vom Institut für Neurowissenschaften der chinesischen Akademie der Wissenschaften in Shanghai zur Verfügung gestellte, undatierte Aufnahme zeigt fünf geklonte Affen mit Störungen des zirkadischen Rhythmus. Chinesische Wissenschaftler haben erstmals mehrere Affen von einem genmanipulierten Makaken geklont. Die fünf Affen seien im Institut für Neurowissenschaften der chinesischen Akademie der Wissenschaften in Shanghai zur Welt gekommen, berichtete am 24.01.2019 die amtliche Nachrichtenagentur Xinhua unter Hinweis auf zwei Artikel im chinesischen Wissenschaftsmagazin National Science Review. Foto: -/Institut für Neurowissenschaften der chinesischen Akademie der Wissenschaften/Xinhua/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

CRISPR crisis: China wants to protect its genetic engineering reputation 24.01.2019

With new success stories and a symbolic punishment of "Chinese Frankenstein" He Jiankui, China wants to distract from its lax ethical standards in science. In reality, authorities approved gene editing of human embryos.

23.05.2018 HANDOUT - 23.05.2018, Berlin: Die Mikroskopieaufnahme des Max-Delbrück-Centrum für Molekulare Medizin zeigt eine Mikroinjektion von Zebrafischembryonen. Hier wird mit dem CRISPR/Cas9-Verfahren gearbeitet.(zu dpa-Story: Wie Crispr unsere Welt verändert vom 24.05.2018) Foto: Max-Delbrück-Centrum für Molekulare Medizin/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Opinion: Why we should stop human gene editing 27.11.2018

The world's first genetically modified babies have been born — at least that's what a Chinese researcher has claimed. This breach of taboo sends a disturbing signal and must not be tolerated, says DW's Fabian Schmidt.


Opinion: EU risks being left behind after GMO ruling 25.07.2018

The EU's top court has ruled that gene-edited crops fall under the same tough laws as GMOs. While good news for opponents of such products, it's a setback for genetic research on the continent, says DW's Fabian Schmidt.
German chemicals giant Bayer has confirmed its record-breaking $66 Billion takeover of GM seeds business Monsanto. Monsanto is known for its genetically modified seeds for crops and plans to cultivate these seeds in Europe have prompted fierce protests by environmental activists. Bayer said feeding the world's population, which is expected to rise by around a third by 2050, was a massive challenge.

Top EU court rules new breeding tech counts as GMOs 25.07.2018

The suit was brought by small-scale French farmers against some biotechnology exemptions from regulations. So-called "molecular scissors" are just as dangerous as other genetic engineering, the ECJ said.


ECJ judgment: Is CRISPR-Cas9 "genetic engineering" at all? 24.07.2018

On Wednesday, the European Court of Justice will decide whether CRISPR-Cas9 is really "genetic engineering". In that case, food cultivated with it would have to be labelled accordingly. What is the verdict about?
Titel: Gene editing Rechte: Bob Berwyn Aufgenommen: Österreich, Juni 2018 Schalgwörter: Global Ideas, Gene Editing Plant ecologist Hermann Bürstmayr discusses and examines different types of grain at the BOKU/IFA ag research facility in Tulln, Lower Austria.

Do we really need next-gen genetically modified foods to feed the world? 20.07.2018

Companies are on the verge of selling lab-grown meat. The new products are touted as environmentally friendly, but is it what consumers want and where exactly are the lines when it comes to genetic engineering?


Biohacking - genetic engineering from your garage 04.01.2018

Biohackers conduct research far away from the establishment, in kitchens or garages. Their creations range from water filters to genetically modified organisms. The global movement wants to advance science for all.



Elephant: The New Novel by Martin Suter 18.01.2017

The new novel by Martin Suter is about a sensationalistic genetic experiment resulting in a small pink elephant.


Greenpeace: TTIP means genetic engineering 03.05.2016

Greenpeace says leaked papers on the transatlantic free trade agreement reveal threats to the precautionary principle - a basic element of European policy. This would have far-reaching implications for agriculture.


UK grants first license for GM embryos 01.02.2016

Britain has given the green light to scientists to modify the genes of human embryos for research. Critics say it raises ethical questions over the future of "designer babies."


Wine growers tackle climate change issues at annual meeting 06.07.2015

The wine industry is facing changes, ranging from technical challenges associated with hotter, drier climates through genetic engineering. Wine scientists have gathered in Germany for their annual pow-wow.
