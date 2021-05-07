Genetic engineering is the direct modification or manipulation of an organism's genome using biotechnology. The result is a genetically modified organism (GMO).

Genetic engineering alters the genetic makeup of an organism using techniques that remove heritable material or that introduce DNA prepared outside the organism into a cell. Critics raise ethical, ecological and health concerns and point to economic worries because GM techniques and GM organisms are subject to intellectual property laws. European skeptics discuss whether food produced from GM crops is safe, whether it should be labeled, and whether GM crops are needed to address the world's food needs. Recent DW reports on the subject are collated on this page.