Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Gamification means using games and game mechanics in a non-gaming context - for example, in education or in the workplace.
The basic idea is to transform monotonous or "boring" activities to make them feel like games, increasing people's motivation to do them. First used in advertising and entertainment, the application now extends to areas such as fitness and health, ecology, school and education.