Game design includes the development, planning and execution of games: from the design of the idea and the rules of the game to the creation of characters, game worlds and potential laws.

This includes all game categories from card and board games to computer and video games. The game designer works with artistic (e.g. graphic designers) and technical elements (e.g. programmers). Market observation and a sense of trends also play an important role. There are special apprenticeships which teach basic concepts, 2 and 3D graphics or programming skills in the areas of computer, mobile phone and video game production.