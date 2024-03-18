Gambian lawmakers to vote on reversing FGM ban

If Gambia repeals the ban on female genital mutilation, it will become the first nation to roll back protections against cutting. Several people were fined last year for carrying out the practice on young girls.

Gambian lawmakers planned on Monday to vote on a proposal to repeal a ban on female genital mutilation (FGM).

What are the arguments for and against the ban?

Lawmaker Almameh Gibba presented the repeal bill earlier this month, arguing that the ban violates citizens' rights to practice their culture and religion.

Members of parliament have come out both in favor of and against the bill.

Jaha Dukureh, an anti-FGM campaigner in Gambia, said she was confident the bill would be voted down but that activists like herself faced an uphill battle.

The Gambia's FGM ban was adopted in 2015 under ex-president Yahya Jammeh, imposing fines and jail sentence for those who carry the act. Jammeh believed the practice was outdated and not required under Islam.

The law states that: "A person shall not engage in female circumcision. … A person who engages in female circumcision commits an offense."

Three women were fined last August for carrying out FGM on eight infant girls, becoming the first people convicted under the law.

The Gambia Supreme Islamic Council responded to that conviction by saying female circumcision was one of the virtues of Islam.

How has the ban impacted FGM in Gambia?

UN data shows that the prevalence of FGM among girls in Gambia has fallen precipitously since its ban was enacted.

The World Health Organization says female circumcision has no health benefits and can lead to excessive bleeding, shock, psychological problems and death.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a report released earlier this month that the number of women and girls who have undergone FGM worldwide increased from 200 million eight years ago to 230 million now.

If Gambia repeals the ban on female genital mutilation, it will become the first nation around the world to roll back protections against cutting.

