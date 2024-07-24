Gambia: Women explore sustainable oyster farming

Food SecurityThe GambiaGambia: Women explore sustainable oyster farmingTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoFood SecurityThe GambiaAminata E. Sanyang | Julia Mielke07/24/2024July 24, 2024Gambian women are benefiting from sustainable oyster harvesting, thanks to an international project. Their ingenious tidal river farm reduces pressure on the mangrove ecosystem and is much safer for them to access.https://p.dw.com/p/4iTWsAdvertisement