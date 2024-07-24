  1. Skip to content
Gambia: Women explore sustainable oyster farming

Aminata E. Sanyang | Julia Mielke
July 24, 2024

Gambian women are benefiting from sustainable oyster harvesting, thanks to an international project. Their ingenious tidal river farm reduces pressure on the mangrove ecosystem and is much safer for them to access.

