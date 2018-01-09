Visit the new DW website

Gadgets

Small electronic devices are called gadgets. The most successful ones are smartphones, smartwatches or fitness trackers.

Famous gadgets from earlier times are the walkman or digital cameras. The term became popular thanks to comic adaptations and spy series. The heroes used gadgets in order to conquer evil. Nowadays, the gadget market focuses its attention on digital devices. A good design is essential, especially for brands such as Apple or Samsung.

Intel's 8th generation Core i5 processor is seen on the computer's motherboard in this illustration taken January 5, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illutration

Last Intel chip fixes due before February 09.01.2018

At the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, Intel's chief executive has promised the final fixes for the discovered chip design flaws by the end of January. But that's only for chips made over the past five years.
01.02.2013 FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2013, file photo, an employee of North Raleigh Guns demonstrates how a bump stock works at the Raleigh, N.C., shop. The gunman who unleashed hundreds of rounds of gunfire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, attached what is called a bump-stock to two of his weapons, in effect converting semiautomatic firearms into fully automatic ones. (AP Photo/Allen Breed, File) |

Las Vegas shooter converted guns to automatics with gadget 04.10.2017

The Las Vegas shooter was able to legally convert his legally-obtained weapons into automatic killing machines. Leaked images have shown modified weapons littering his sniper's nest.
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2014, file photo, the Apple logo hangs in the glass box entrance to the company's Fifth Avenue store in New York. Ireland is appealing the European Union's landmark order to collect 13 billion euros ($14 billion) in taxes from Apple. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) |

Apple hits all-time high on strong earnings 02.08.2017

The iPhone maker has reported stronger-than-expected results, buoyed by strong sales of its smartphones, sending its shares to a record high. It hopes to keep this momentum with a new gadget to be unveiled this fall.
Ein Samsung Galaxy Note 7 wird am 02.09.2016 auf der Internationalen Funk-Ausstellung IFA 2016 bedient. Samsung zieht angesichts von überhitzen Akkus und Brandgefahr das neue Modell aus dem Verkehr. Foto: Jannis Mattar/dpa (zu dpa «Samsung ruft neues Smartphone Galaxy Note 7 zurück» vom 02.09.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/J. Mattar

Samsung caps battery charging on Galaxy Note 7 14.09.2016

Samsung has urged South Korean users of its flagship smartphone to accept a software update limiting recharging of the Galaxy Note 7 batteries - a measure designed to lower the risk of the gadget exploding.
Reporter Meike Krüger hits the pavement to see if motor-assisted gizmos are as fun as they look!

On a motor-assisted roll 13.09.2016

Walking is old school - today, electric mobility is the way to hit the pavement. Our reporter Meike Krüger tests the Airwheell, to find out how fun - or dangerous - this gadget really is.
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook discusses the iPhone 7 during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 7, 2016. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach Reuters/B. Diefenbach

Apple launches iPhone 7 07.09.2016

Analysts say Apple's iPhone 7, unveiled Wednesday, represents another evolution, not a revolution, of its flagship gadget. So what's the plan for the company's more than $200 billion in spare cash?
Bild von Marcus Bösch für die DW, September 2012

The rapid rise of the smartphone 12.08.2016

Billions of people the world over couldn't imagine life without a smartphone. It's been 20 years since the first such gadget hit the markets. Here are some quirky facts and developments you might not have known.
***Achtung: Nur für geklärte Verwendung nutzen!*** Pressefoto von der Website: http://www.zyyx3dprinter.com/press/ Produced by Swedish firm Magicfirm Europe, the ZYYX 3D Printer was launched in 2014. Permission: ZYYX Magicfirm Europe for all media

Who's getting a 3D printer for Christmas? 09.12.2015

As prices fall to as low as 500 euros, 3D printers are predicted to be among the must-have gadgets under Christmas trees this year. Has the time finally come for a technology that's been around since the 1980s?
Die Buttons von der Sicherheits-Community Firma Gaspard.

Gadget trade fair shows off whacky e-toys 07.09.2015

From do-it-yourself brewery kits to digital breathalyzers that plug into your smartphone and hail you a cab, there were plenty of novelties on display at this year's IFA trade fair in Berlin.
10. April 2015 A customer uses his iPhone to take pictures of the new Apple Watch displayed at an Apple Store in Paris April 10, 2015. Consumers flock to Apple Inc's stores to get the world's first up-close look at the tech giant's smartwatch, which the company hope will be its next runaway hit. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Poll: Are you planning to buy an Apple Watch? 21.04.2015

Much of the tech world is eagerly awaiting the start of online sales for the Apple Watch on April 24. But who needs high-tech on their wrist? Will you be buying the new gadget?
12.2012 DW Shift Ranking

Most Popular Gadget Sites: Shift Ranking of October 20 20.10.2014

1. cNet (70m monthly visitors) | 2. Yahoo! Tech (25m) | 3. Gizmodo (18,2m) | 4. TheVerge (18m) | 5. Toms Hardware (17,5m) | Source: Alexa
Car Designer Inventor car; designer; blueprint; innovation; industry; research; advice; scientist; laboratory; development; science; education; analyzing; university; intelligence; men; scientific experiment; teacher; formula; professor; concentration; looking; people; one person; 30s; 40s; caucasian; information; inventor; invention; mathematics; geometry; crazy; concept; blackboard; drawing; scheme; architect; planning; businessman; 4x4

Spectrum: polio, and the Brussels gadget guide 13.10.2014

We turn our attentions away from big news diseases (Ebola) to a small news disease called polio. And we ask what we're doing on vaccines, and why it can re-emerge. Also, the journalist's guide to technology in Brussels.
Titel: Hannah Fuchs mit Google Glass Beschreibung: DW-Reporterin Hannah Fuchs testet im Selbstversuch GoogleGlass Schlagworte: Google, GoogleGlass, Brille, Technik Rechte: DW/Hannah Fuchs

A week with Google Glass 01.09.2014

Seldom has a product enjoyed such speculation, such anticipation, been so celebrated... and yet so untested by everyday folk as Google Glass. Our reporter Hannah Fuchs, however, has had the chance to try a beta version of the gadget.
LG to unveil world's largest 3D OLED TV at CES Models show LG Electronics Co.'s 55-inch 3D OLED TV that will be unveiled at the 2012 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) set for Jan. 10-13 in Las Vegas. (Photo courtesy of Samsung) (Yonhap)/2012-01-09 11:36:53/

Smartphones take center stage at CES 08.01.2013

This year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas once again present products the world can do without. But the fair is a must for early adopters, gadget freaks and trend scouts.
Radargerät, mit dem Einsatzkräfte durch Wände schauen können. Das Gerät wurde an der TU-Ilmenau entwickelt (Foto: DW/ Fabian Schmidt)

Using radar to see through walls 22.10.2012

Police officers and firefighters would do a better job if they could see through walls. German researchers have made a gadget that could equip emergency responders with Superman’s X-ray vision.
Apple CEO Tim Cook gestures during the announcement at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2011. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Apple CEO in China to pave way for stronger growth 27.03.2012

China is a most promising yet difficult market for Apple, the California-based gadget maker. Company CEO Tim Cook is there to sort out problems - from its contested iPad trademark to the treatment of local labor.
