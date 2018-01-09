Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Small electronic devices are called gadgets. The most successful ones are smartphones, smartwatches or fitness trackers.
Famous gadgets from earlier times are the walkman or digital cameras. The term became popular thanks to comic adaptations and spy series. The heroes used gadgets in order to conquer evil. Nowadays, the gadget market focuses its attention on digital devices. A good design is essential, especially for brands such as Apple or Samsung.