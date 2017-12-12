Gabriel Garcia Marquez is one of the most significant authors of the 20th century. Hailing from Colombia, he is considered the most important Spanish-language writer since Miguel de Cervantes.

Born in 1927 in the village of Aracataca on Colombia's Caribbean coast, Garcia Marquez started a career in journalism after studying law. He remained a supporter of leftist political movements across South America, and was an outspoken critic of Colombian and foreign politics. Garcia Marquez achieved his breakthrough as a novelist in 1967 with the publication of his magnum opus, "One Hundred Years of Solitude." Other acclaimed novels by Garcia Marquez, who has become an icon of magic realism, include "Autumn of the Patriarch," "Chronicle of a Death Foretold," and "Love in the Time of Cholera." Garcia Marquez has received numerous awards for his work - the most important being the Nobel Prize for Literature of 1982. His works, translated into dozens of languages, have outsold everything ever published in the Spanish language - except the Bible.