Gabon coup leader sworn in as interim leader

September 4, 2023

The general who led Gabon's coup has been sworn in as interim president and vowed to restore civilian rule through "free, transparent and credible elections" after a transitional period.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VwPf
Gabon coup leader General Brice Oligui Nguema pictured at his swearing in ceremony
Gabon coup leader General Brice Oligui Nguema vowed to rstore civilian rule after an unspecified period of transitionImage: Gerauds Wilfried Obangome/REUTERS

General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema on Monday has been sworn in as the interim head of state of Gabon, less than a week after President Ali Bongo Ondimba was ousted. 

Nguema took the oath of office in the presidential palace in the capital city Libreville before a room crammed with government officials and military leaders.

Gabon coup leader says he will not rush election

Interim leader promises elections after transition

Nguema vowed to hold "free, transparent and credible elections" following a transitional period, the length of which he did not stipulate.

In a televised address, Nguema proposed reforms that would include the adoption of a new constitution along with new electoral and penal codes.

Nguema also announced an amnesty for "prisoners of conscience" and said that political exiles would be welcomed back, characterizing the coup as a moment of national liberation.

"When the people are crushed by their leaders ... it's the army that gives them back their dignity," he said. "People of Gabon, today the times of happiness that our ancestors dreamt of are finally coming."

Last week army officers led by Nguema seized power just minutes after it was announced that Bongo had been victorious in an election.

The deposed president currently remains under house arrest.

Five other countries in Africa — Mali, Guinea, Sudan, Burkina Faso and Niger — have undergone coups in the last three years.

The African Union (AU), the UN and various Western states have condemned the seizure of power.

Last week the AU suspended Gabon from the continental bloc following the coup in the Central African state.

Army stages coup in Gabon

kb/jcg (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a meeting in Sochi

Turkey's Erdogan hopes Russia to renew grain deal soon

PoliticsSeptember 4, 2023
