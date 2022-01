Peter Handke: 'The Goalie's Anxiety at the Penalty Kick'

Nobel prize winner Peter Handke's novel is not really about soccer itself, but a story about a mentally ill man who grapples with his personality and his life. The soccer reference is limited to the protagonist's past as a goalkeeper and to a few scenes in which soccer is discussed. The main metaphor: When the goalkeeper stands very still in the middle, the penalty lands in his hands.