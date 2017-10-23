From Arsenal to Aue (and Aue again): The story of Cologne’s return to the Bundesliga

On Thursday 14 September 2017, an estimated 20,000 Cologne supporters descended on London.

Kickoff against Arsenal had to be put back by an hour while club and police decided what to do about the thousands of German fans queuing patiently outside the home end turnstiles – men, women, boys and girls dressed in various combinations of red and white and waving flags with a billy goat perching on a football.

For those supporters, many of whom had endured five relegations in the previous 20 years, this was the promised land. For the first time in 25 years, FC Cologne – three-time German champions and four-time cup winners – were back in Europe.

Sixteen months later, on a snowy Sunday morning, several of those same fans sat waiting in a hotel foyer in Saxony. They had left Cologne in the early hours to make the 550-kilometer (342 miles) trip east where their team were due to face Erzgebirge Aue in the second division. But the snow kept falling and the inevitable news arrived: The game was called off, and the fans set off on the long journey home.

Over 1,000 of them returned for the rescheduled fixture on a Wednesday night three weeks later, a scrappy 1-0 win sending Cologne top of the league, a position they never relinquished as they returned to the Bundesliga at the first time of asking.

On Friday night, after an opening-day defeat away at Wolfsburg last week, top-flight football returns to the city on the banks of the Rhine as Cologne host Borussia Dortmund.

From Arsenal to Aue - and Aue again - and back to the Bundesliga. It's been a long, long journey and it's not over yet.

'An accident'

With qualification for the Europa League, in the spring of 2017 it had looked as if the club had finally shed its carnival reputation. Cologne were an established Bundesliga club, debt-free for the first time in years and on a sound financial footing. But the rot had already set in.

"Even in the summer before the Arsenal game, there had been problems," recalls Arne Steinberg of leading Cologne fanzine effzeh.com. "After finishing fifth, the club rested on its laurels. The board wasn't in control and before long a dynamic had developed which couldn't be stopped."

By Christmas, Cologne were already as good as relegated for the sixth time in two decades. Vice President and club legend Toni Schumacher called it an "accident."

"That simply wasn't true," says Steinberg. "It had been on the cards all season. There had been issues with squad planning even before the season started. We didn't win a game until Matchday 17. We were effectively down by December. It was no accident."

The rebuild started early. Former Eintracht Frankfurt coach Armin Veh replaced Jörg Schmadtke as general manager while Holstein Kiel coach Markus Anfang was sounded out to take charge of his hometown club.

Several high-profile players, including German international Jonas Hector and highly rated goalkeeper Timo Horn, surprised fans by announcing their intention to stay, citing a deep connection to the city and a desire to make amends.

German international Jonas Hector opted to go down to the second division with Cologne

"The emotional power of the club was probably one argument, especially with a local lad such as Horn, but I'm not sure about the likes of Marco Höger und Marcel Risse," says Steinberg. "With their injury records, they would have struggled to get long-term Bundesliga contracts elsewhere, and let's not forget that they were still being paid Bundesliga salaries."