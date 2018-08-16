 Fresh earthquakes hit Indonesia′s Lombok island | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 19.08.2018

Asia

Fresh earthquakes hit Indonesia's Lombok island

The Indonesian island of Lombok has been jolted by two more strong tremors, a fortnight after an earthquake killed 460 people. This time, there were no immediate reports of fatalities or major damage.

A map showing the reach of the Lombok earthquake

Magnitude 6.3 and 6.9 earthquakes rocked Indonesia's remote Lombok Island on Sunday, causing panic in villages and a number of landslides.

The US Geological Survey said the first jolt was centered in the northeast of the island at a relatively shallow depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles). The second was also relatively shallow and centered about five kilometers south of Belanting town.

Indonesia's national disaster agency said it was still assessing the impacts.

"The [first] earthquake caused people to panic and flee their houses," spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told Metro TV. "We are still checking."

He said landslides had been reported in a national park. He also spoke of damage to buildings in Sembalun sub-district, including a community hall, homes and a mosque.

Via Twitter, he said so far only one person had been reported as lightly injured.

Earthquake-prone region

The island, which is just east of Bali, has been hit by a number of quakes and aftershocks since July 29.

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake on August 5 killed 460, flattened tens of thousands of homes and displaced several hundred thousand people.

Damage from the earthquake has been estimated at least 5 trillion rupiah (€300 million, $343 million).

Indonesia, an archipelago of thousands of islands, straddles the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Massive earthquake off Fiji

Also on Sunday, a massive magnitude 8.2 earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean near Fiji and Tonga, which are also on the "Ring of Fire."

The US Geological Survey said the quake hit 361 kilometers (224 miles) east of Fiji's capital, Suva, at a depth of 563 kilometers.

The Fijian government's Seismology Unit issued a statement saying that the earthquake did "not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region due to its deep depth."

Read more: Ring of Fire: Five facts about the most earthquake-prone region in the world

tj/jlw (AP, AFP, Reuters)

