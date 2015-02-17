Danish crown prince

Frederik André Henrik Christian was born on May 26, 1968 in Copenhagen. He is the eldest son of Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henry. As part of his studies, Frederik spent a year at Harvard University in Boston. He completed his degree in political science in 1995 in Denmark. Frederik met his wife Mary Donaldson at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. The couple wed on May 14, 2004 and have four children.