Francis Kéré is a renowned architect from Burkina Faso who studied architecture in Germany. He specializes in construction styles that combine traditional materials and modern technology.

Based in Berlin, Francis Kéré founded the Kéré Foundation in order to fund the construction of a primary school in his hometown of Gando. Burkina Faso. He is also well known for his collaboration with the late German theater director Christoph Schlingensief in constructing a multidisciplinary arts, education and health center in Burkina Faso, known as the Opera Village. A trained engineer, Kéré attempts to combine traditional building materials with modern engineering methods. His innovative work has earned him a variety of prestigious awards, including the Global Award for Sustainable Architecture and the Aga Khan Award.