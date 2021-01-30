British artist Francis Bacon (1909-1992) was a figurative painter renowned for his provocative and dark distortions of reality.

A dark chronicler of the human condition, Bacon's grotesque and raw paintings became a trademark that would make him famous in the 1940s. Popular among art critics, the painter's fascination with themes such as bodily harm and crucifixion made his work very controversial as well. In 2013, his painting "Three Studies of Lucian Freud" set a new world record as the most expensive piece of art sold at auction.