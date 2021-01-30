Visit the new DW website

Francis Bacon

British artist Francis Bacon (1909-1992) was a figurative painter renowned for his provocative and dark distortions of reality.

A dark chronicler of the human condition, Bacon's grotesque and raw paintings became a trademark that would make him famous in the 1940s. Popular among art critics, the painter's fascination with themes such as bodily harm and crucifixion made his work very controversial as well. In 2013, his painting "Three Studies of Lucian Freud" set a new world record as the most expensive piece of art sold at auction.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: A preview of Sandro Botticelli's Young Man Holding a Roundel at Sotheby's on January 22, 2021 in New York City. Sotheby’s will offer the painting as part of the annual Masters Week sales series. The work is estimated to sell for in excess of $80 million, which will establish it in art market history as one of the most significant portraits to ever appear at auction. Cindy Ord/Getty Images/AFP

Most expensive artworks sold at auction 30.01.2021

Da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi" holds the record for the most expensive work of art to go under the hammer. Munch and Van Gogh also make the list, and a Monet painting has broken the record for auctioned impressionist art.
DW euromaxx Bacon Ballett 19.04.2017 kein DW Copyright / Copyright: SWR Bilder aus der DW-Sendung Euromaxx

Francis Bacon inspires ballet 20.04.2017

Dutch choreographer Nanine Linning and her ensemble evoke the physicality of figures in Bacon paintings through dance. Their intense ballet production ‘Bacon’ is currently being staged in Heidelberg in southern Germany.
Ein Mann betrachtet am 07.10.2016 in der Staatsgalerie Stuttgart (Baden-Württemberg) in der Ausstellung Unsichtbare Räume das Kunstwerk Three Studies for a Portrait of John Edwards_ des irischen Künstlers Francis Bacon aus dem Jahr 1984. Foto: Marijan Murat/dpa (ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über die Ausstellung !) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat

Painter of pain 29.11.2016

Francis Bacon doesn't make it easy for his viewers. His figures are monstrous; laden with emotion and suffering. The Staatsgalerie Stuttgart art museum is inviting visitors to experience the works for themselves.
01.2012 DW Arts.21

Arts.21 - The Cultural Magazine | 26.11.2016 28.11.2016

Arts.21 meets the first Syrian refugee to write a book in German. Also on this edition: A dance theatre production about sex tourism in Thailand, bleak images from NSU crime scenes and a visit to architect Anna Heringer.
Bildnummer: 55204034 Datum: 02.04.2011 Copyright: imago/Xinhua (110402) -- HONG KONG, April 2, 2011 (Xinhua) -- A staff member looks at Francis Bacon s Three Studies for Self-Portrait with an estimate value of 25 million to 35 million US dollars during a preview before an auction in Hong Kong, south China, April 2, 2011. Christie s New York will hold the Impressionist and Modern Art Evening Sale on May 4, 2011 and the Post-War and Contemporary Art Evening Sale on May 11, 2011 in New York. Seventeen paintings are displayed in a preview from April 2 to 4 in Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Song Zhenping) (zhs) (Xinhua/Song Zhenping) (zhs) CHINA-HONG KONG-CHRISTIE S-AUCTION-PREVIEW (CN) PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Kultur Ausstellung Malerei kbdig xo0x xsk 2011 quer Bildnummer 55204034 Date 02 04 2011 Copyright Imago XINHUA Hong Kong April 2 2011 XINHUA a Staff member Looks AT Francis Bacon S Three Studies for Self Portrait With to Estimate Value of 25 Million to 35 Million U.S. Dollars during a Preview Before to Auction in Hong Kong South China April 2 2011 Christie S New York will Hold The Impressionist and Modern Art evening Sale ON May 4 2011 and The Post was and Contemporary Art evening Sale ON May 11 2011 in New York Seventeen Paintings are displayed in a Preview from April 2 to 4 in Hong Kong XINHUA Song Zhenping XINHUA Song Zhenping China Hong Kong Christie S Auction Preview CN PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Culture Exhibition Painting Kbdig xo0x xSK 2011 horizontal

Spain arrests Francis Bacon painting thieves 28.05.2016

Seven people have been detained in connection with the theft of five paintings by the Irish-born painter. The stolen artworks are estimated to be worth more than 25 million euros ($27.8 million).
ARCHIV - Der Künstler Gerhard Richter sitzt in Köln vor seinem Bild «Abstraktes Bild (702)» aus dem Jahr 1989 (Archivfoto vom 16.10.2008). Gerhard Richters Malerei erzielt Millionenpreise, in New York kommen gleich sechs seiner Werke unter den Hammer. Foto: Federico Gambarini dpa (zu dpa 0310 vom 16.04.2012) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

German artist Richter sets new record at auction 11.02.2015

Legendary German artist Gerhard Richter has set a new record at auction for a living European artist. His work "Abstraktes Bild" has gone under the hammer for 41 million euros ($46.5 million) in London.
HANDOUT - Das Gemälde «Black Fire I» des US-Künstlers Barnett Newman (undatierte Aufnahme). Für fast 84,2 Millionen Dollar (61 Millionen Euro) ist «Black Fire I» am 13.05.2014 bei Christie's in New York versteigert worden. Damit wurde nicht nur der Schätzpreis von 50 Millionen Dollar weit übertroffen. Es wurde zudem ein neuer Auktionsrekord für ein Werk des 1970 gestorbenen US-Künstlers aufgestellt. Foto: Christie's (zu dpa 0225 vom 14.05.2014 - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über die New Yorker Christie's-Auktion und mit vollständiger Nennung der Quelle Foto: Christie's) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

The 10 most expensive artworks of 2014 18.12.2014

It was a year of records for the big auction houses of the world, with millions flushed into their coffers. Art clearly remains a sound investment in uncertain economic times.
Bacon Gemälde Triptychon Freud

Art prices soar 11.12.2013

What's a few million here or there? Record prices for artworks have been skyrocketing. Buyers purchase what they like and hope it will turn out to be a good investment. DW looks at the world's most expensive artists.
Artist Francis Bacon's 'Three Studies of Lucian Freud' is seen during a press preview at Christie's Auction House in New York, October 31, 2013. The painting, which is poised to break the previous world auction record for the artist of $86 million achieved in 2008, will be on view at Christie's King Street during Frieze Art Week from October 13-18, before being at auction in New York on November 12. REUTERS/ eingest. sc

Francis Bacon artwork fetches record price at New York auction 13.11.2013

A painting by British artist Francis Bacon has become the most expensive work of art ever sold at auction. It fetched a record $142.4 million (106.2 million euros) at Christie's in New York.
Das Bild mit dem Titel «Kerze» von Gerhard Richter (undatiertes Handout). Das Gemälde einer brennenden Kerze von Gerhard Richter hat bei einer Versteigerung des Auktionshauses Christie's in London fast 12 Millionen Euro eingebracht. Das Bild aus dem Jahr 1982 kam am späten Freitagabend (14.10.2011) unter den Hammer und erzielte den höchsten Preis der Herbstauktion von Nachkriegskunst und zeitgenössischen Werken von Christie's. «Kerze» gehört zu einer Serie, die der deutsche Künstler Anfang der 1980er Jahre malte. Es gilt als Symbol für den schweigenden Protest der DDR-Bürger gegen das sozialistische Regime und war seit rund 25 Jahren nicht mehr öffentlich gezeigt worden. Foto: Christie's Images (ACHTUNG: Nur zu redaktionellen Verwendung und im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über die Auktion und unter Nennung des Autorencredits) + +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Investors find a safe haven in art 16.10.2011

Whether it's because of the financial crisis or the debt crisis, investors have had plenty of sleepless nights in recent years, prompting many to put money into gold or property. But there are more creative safe havens.
Caravaggio Giuditta e Oloferne, 1597/1600 Olio su tela, 145 x 195 cm Roma, Palazzo Barberini Foto: © Luciano Romano

Rome exhibition showcases art rebels Caravaggio and Bacon 18.12.2009

The Borghese Gallery in Rome is showcasing paintings by 17th century master Caravaggio alongside those of the 20th century painter Francis Bacon. Centuries apart, the bad boys of the arts world meet at last.