CatastropheFrance

France: Deadly apartment fire kills 10, including 5 children

27 minutes ago

Authorities have said that the cause of the fire in a suburb of Lyon is still unknown.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L2LE

Ten people, including five children, were killed after a fire broke out on Friday morning at an apartment building in Vaulx-en-Velin, near the French city of Lyon, said officials.

Fourteen others were reportedly injured, while one is in a serious condition.

Nearly 170 firefighters have been deployed in the suburb.

French Interior Interior Gérald Darmanin said that the cause of the fire is still unclear.

"There are several scenarios and a probe will be opened," Darmanin said, adding he was in touch with President Emmanuel Macron over the incident.

Darmanin added that he was headed to the site and the fire had been extinguished. Around 180 firefighters were at the site, he said. 

