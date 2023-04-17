  1. Skip to content
This courtroom sketch by Cynthia Walsh shows Air France CEO Anne Rigail, left, and Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury during the first day of the trial of Airbus and Air France companies, at the Paris courthouse, in Paris, Monday, Oct. 10 , 2022.
Although Air France and Airbus' CEOs (depicted in this sketch) were not exposed to a large fine or criminal penalties, but the symbolism of an acquittal was still valuableImage: Cynthia Walsh/AP Photo/picture alliance
Law and JusticeFrance

France: Airbus, Air France ruled not liable for 2009 crash

20 minutes ago

A Paris court has cleared Air France and Airbus of involuntary manslaughter charges tied to the 2009 crash of an A330-200 en route from Rio de Janeiro to Paris. Victims' families had brought the case.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QBQA

A French court on Monday cleared Airbus and Air France of involuntary manslaughter tied to the 2009 crash of Air France Flight 447 from Rio to Paris in 2009. 

The case seeking a mainly symbolic sanction had been brought by the families of the victims in a legal battle lasting years.

Conviction was considered unlikely prior to the verdict. The companies maintained they were not guilty of wrongdoing or negligence throughout the trial.

State prosecutors had concluded in 2019 that it was "impossible" to convict in the case and dropped the charges, to the dismay of the claimants. But in 2021, a Paris appeals court overturned this decision and ordered the trial to go ahead

The two companies only risked a comparatively small fine of €225,000 (roughly $250,000) if convicted, but the reputational symbolism of avoiding the ruling was deemed valuable. 

What happened in the 2009 crash? 

Air France Flight 447 crashed into the Atlantic Ocean on June 1, 2009. Inconsistent air speed indications led to the pilots inadvertently stalling the Airbus A330-200. 

All 216 passengers and 12 crew were killed. It was the deadliest crash in Air France's history and in the history of the A330. People from all over the world were on board, among them 72 from France, 59 from Brazil and 26 from Germany.

The first pieces of wreckage and the first bodies were pulled from the water within days, but the search for the so-called "black box" recorders deep on the ocean floor would last two years. 

Frankreich | Cockpit-Voice-Recorder von Air France Flug AF 447
Air France Flight 447's flight recorder was found nearly 4,000 meters (13,000) feet below the sea, two years after the crashImage: Emma Foster/dpa/picture alliance

France's BEA aviation authority found in its final report that the likely cause of the crash was ice crystals obstructing the plane's pitot tubes, causing alarms to sound in the cockpit of the Airbus and the autopilot system to switch off. The plane then climbed, lost speed and went into a stall.

Companies say pilot error was decisive

Airbus pointed to pilot error as the main cause of the crash, arguing that the crew's subsequent efforts to put the plane into a climb was a poor decision and contributed to the aerodynamic stall.

"For us, what led the crew to react in the way they did remains a mystery in most respects," Air France representative Pascal Weil, a former test pilot, told the court as a witness on November 10.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard the cockpit communications from the moments before the crash. 

"We've lost our speeds," one pilot could be heard saying before an automated warning message sounded saying "stall, stall, stall" and the aircraft began its plunge. 

Daniele Lamy, president of the association which represents the victims said the families did not accept the prosecutors' recommendation to drop the charges, saying it was essentially blaming the pilots rather than the companies. 

A man walks around a warehouse containing wreckage from Air France Flight 447, October 8, 2022.
Almost 14 years after the crash, the litigation and the investigation may now be completeImage: Taris Philippe/MAXPPP/dpa/picture alliance

"What we hope, what we expect, is that the court finally pronounces an impartial decision and condemns Airbus and Air France, who are guilty of the negligence and failures," she said. "This is what we have fought for over almost 14 years." 

Airbus and Air France's lawyers meanwhile argued that acquittal was a "difficult decision from a human point of view, but technically and legally justified." 

msh/rt (AFP, AP)

