France: 11 missing after fire at care center

49 minutes ago

Eleven people are missing after a fire broke out at a care center for people with disabilities in eastern France.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UwJr
French firemen
Scores of firefighters were sent to the center, and the blaze was brought under controlImage: Alexandre Marchi/MAXPPP/dpa/picture alliance

Authorities in the eastern French town of Winzheim on Wednesday said 11 people were missing after a blaze broke out at a holiday cottage hosting a group of disabled people.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said it was believed that there were several casualties after the fire ravaged the building.

What we know so far

Darmanin tweeted that "early this morning, a fire broke out in a facility for disabled people" in the small town near the city of Colmar, close to France's border with Germany.

"Despite the rapid and courageous intervention of the fire department... several casualties are reported," he said.

Thr group of adults staying at the cottage had been on vacation from the nearby city of Nancy.

The blaze broke out at about 6:30 a.m. (0430 UTC/GMT) local time.

The fire department sent scores of firefighters and four fire trucks to contain the blaze as well as several ambulances to treat the victims. Forty police officers were also mobilized.

Seventeen people were successfully evacuated from the center, including one person who was hospitalized in a "relative emergency."

The prefecture said the fire had been quickly brought under control, but that some 300 square meters (about 3,300 square feet) of the 500-square-meter home had burned.

rc/sms (Reuters, AFP)

