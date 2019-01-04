 Four Hills Tour: Ryoyu Kobayashi takes commanding lead in Innsbruck | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 04.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Four Hills Tour: Ryoyu Kobayashi takes commanding lead in Innsbruck

Ryoyu Kobayashi has won in Innsbruck to make it three out of three at this year's edition of the Four Hills Tour. He is looking to become the first Japanese overall Four Hills champion in two decades.

Österreich - Skispringen - Vier Hügel - Ryoyu Kobayashi (picture-alliance/M. Schrader)

Ryoyu Kobayashi had jumps of 136.5 and 131 meters for 267 points to win the Innsbruck event on Friday, the third leg of the Four Hills Tour. Austria's Stefan Kraft finished second on the day (129.5 and 130.5 meters, 254 points), ahead of Andreas Stjernen (131 and 126 meters, 254 points).

Germany's Markus Eisenbichler, who had been Kobayashi's closest challenger in the first two events in Oberstdorf and Garmisch-Partenkirchen, had a difficult outing, finishing 13th on the day with jumps of 129 and 123.5 meters for 224 points. This meant having gone into the day just 2.3 points behind Kobayashi in the overall standings, he now trails the Japanese by 45.5 points – or about 25 meters.

Kobayashi is in the driver's seat as the ski jumpers head to Bischofshofen for the fourth and final event, and has an excellent chance of becoming the first Japanese to win the overall title since Kazuyoshi Funaki won it in 1997-1998.

In the last quarter century, 21 of the 25 leaders after three events went on to win the title. He also has the opportunity to become just the third to sweep all four events in a single Tour after Germany's Sven Hannawald did so in 2001-02 and Kamil Stoch duplicated the feat last season.

pfd/mp (dpa, SID) 

DW recommends

Ryoyu Kobayashi wins in Garmisch to extend Four Hills Tour lead

Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi has won the second event of the Four Hills Tour to extend his slim overall lead. Despite longer jumps, Germany's Markus Eisenbichler came in second on the day and remains second overall. (01.01.2019)  

Four Hills Tournament: Ryoyu Kobayashi wins in Oberstdorf

Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi has won the opening leg of the 2018-19 Four Hills ski-jumping Tournament in Oberstdorf ahead of Germany's Markus Eisenbichler. Defending champion Kamil Stoch of Poland finished in eighth spot. (30.12.2018)  

Related content

Skispringen | 67. Vierschanzentournee - Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Ryoyu Kobayashi wins in Garmisch to extend Four Hills Tour lead 01.01.2019

Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi has won the second event of the Four Hills Tour to extend his slim overall lead. Despite longer jumps, Germany's Markus Eisenbichler came in second on the day and remains second overall.

Deutschland 67. Vierschanzentournee - Springen - Oberstdorf | Royoyu Kobayashi

Four Hills Tournament: Ryoyu Kobayashi wins in Oberstdorf 30.12.2018

Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi has won the opening leg of the 2018-19 Four Hills ski-jumping Tournament in Oberstdorf ahead of Germany's Markus Eisenbichler. Defending champion Kamil Stoch of Poland finished in eighth spot.

Deutschland Vierschanzentournee in Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Richard Freitag, Deutschland

Richard Freitag’s Four Hills dream over after injury 04.01.2018

Germany’s leading jumper has lost the chance of winning the Four Hills after falling in his first attempt in Innsbruck. Poland's Kamil Stoch won his third leg in a row and is close to securing a second title.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 