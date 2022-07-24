 Formula One: Max Verstappen wins in France after Charles Lerclerc crashes out | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 24.07.2022

Sports

Formula One: Max Verstappen wins in France after Charles Lerclerc crashes out

Reigning champion Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix, capitalizing on Charles Leclerc's crash. The Ferrari driver remains second in the championship, but his title hopes are disappearing fast.

Max Verstappen takes the chequered flag at the French Grand Prix to extend his championship lead to 63 points.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after pole-sitter Charles Leclerc crashed out as Ferrari's woes resurfaced, falling 63 points behind the Dutchman in the driver's standings.

Lewis Hamilton finished second in his 300th Grand Prix, securing a fourth-straight podium finish, while George Russell overtook Sergio Perez's Red Bull following a virtual safety car restart late in the race to give Mercedes its first podium double of the season.

Leclerc's race ended on Lap 18 when he lost the rear of his car coming out of Turn 11, Le Beausset, on the 18th of 53 laps. His Ferrari spun 360 degrees before crashing into a tire wall.

Leclerc, who has only won two of the seven races that he has started from pole this season, could not speak at first, breathing heavily in his helmet before initially blaming the accident on another throttle problem — and then letting out an exasperated "Noooooooooo!" 

Lerclerc admits error

It was the third time he did not finish a race this season, and Ferrari's seventh in 12 races. Later, Leclerc conceded that the crash was in part caused by his own mistake — and not the same throttle issue that threatened his victory in Austria.

"We probably were the strongest car on track today so if we lose the championship by 32 points at the end of the season I will know from where they are coming from," Leclerc said.

"I couldn't go into reverse, but those are small details. You just can't put a car into the wall.''

"And it's unacceptable, I just need to get on top of those things. I did a mistake at the wrong moment."

Perez finished fourth ahead of Sainz, who took a bonus point for fastest lap.

mds (AP/reuters)

