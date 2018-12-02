 Former world champion boxer Markus Beyer dies | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 04.12.2018

Sports

Former world champion boxer Markus Beyer dies

Former world champion boxer Markus Beyer has died. The three-time WBC super middleweight title-holder had most recently worked as a boxing commentator on German television.

Markus Beyer, deutscher Boxer (Imago/Picture Point)

German regional public broadcaster MDR reported on Tuesday that Markus Beyer had passed away at the age of 47 in a Berlin hospital on Monday. It said he had died after a short battle with a serious illness, without providing further details.

"We were given the news by a member of his family," MDR's program director, Wolf Dieter Jacobi told the DPA news agency. "We know about his illness and had hoped that he would beat it."

Before turning professional, Beyer, who represented Germany at both the 1992 and 1996 Summer Olympics, competed in the light middleweight division, winning a bronze mdeal at the 1996 World Amateur Boxing Championships and silver at the 1996 European Amateur Boxing Championships.

As a professional, Beyer moved up to the super middleweight division, winning his first World Boxing Council (WBC) title by beating Britain's Richie Woodhall in an October 1999 bout in Telford on points. His reign as champion, though, would be short-lived, as he lost his title to another Briton, Glenn Catley seven months later. Beyer would go on to hold the WBC super middleweight title two more times. 

Beyer, who retired from the sport in 2008, had worked as a boxing commentator for MDR television since 2015.

Beyer's death comes just weeks after another German former world boxing champion, Graciano  Rocchigiani, died after being hit by a car.

pfd/ (dpa, SID)

Graciano Rocchigiani, ehemaliger deutscher Boxer

German boxing legend Graciano 'Rocky' Rocchigiani dies in car accident 02.10.2018

The former world boxing champion was hit by a car while walking in Italy. The 54-year-old southpaw was among the best in the middleweight business in the 1980s and 90s, and later became a coach.

USA Präsident Donald Turmp posthume Ehrung für Jack Johnson, Boxer

Donald Trump issues posthumous pardon for boxing legend Jack Johnson 25.05.2018

Legendary black boxing champion Jack Johnson has received a posthumous pardon from US President Donald Trump. Johnson's 1913 conviction for sex trafficking had long been considered racially motivated.

England London Boxsport PK Tyson Fury Comeback

Boxing: Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury announces June comeback 12.04.2018

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is about to get back in the ring. The 29-year-old Briton will box again in June against an unnamed opponent, with his long-term sights set on Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

