Former German Foreign Minister Klaus Kinkel dies age 82

Spy chief, justice minister, foreign minister, vice chancellor and leader of the business-friendly Free Democrats: Klaus Kinkel enjoyed a long and illustrious political career. On Monday, he died at the age of 82.
Former German Foreign Minister Klaus Kinkel has died at the age of 82.
Kinkel served as Germany’s top diplomat from 1992 to 1998, and was leader of the business-friendly Free Democratic Party (FDP) from1993-1995.
Between 1979-1982, he was also the first civilian chief of the German Intelligence Agency, before moving to the Justice Ministry for nearly a decade.
FDP leader Christian Lindner paid tribute to Kinkel on Tuesday as an "upright and humble man with character."
"The death of Klaus Kinkel touches me. He was an upright and humble man with character whose friendly advice I greatly appreciated. I have a lot to thank him for," Lindner wrote on Twitter.
A former vice chancellor between 1993–1998 in the government of Helmut Kohl, Kinkel made his mark on German politics during a public service career spanning nearly four decades.
Born in 1936 in the southwestern town of Metzingen, Kinkel went on to earn a doctorate in law in 1964. He began his long public service career as a civil servant in the state of Baden-Württemberg, from where he moved to the Federal Interior Ministry in 1968.
It was there that he became ex-Interior Minister Hans-Dietrich Genscher's personal secretary and speechwriter. For years Kinkel's career would be bound close to that of his FDP mentor, who also served as foreign minister until 1992.
Read more: Germany's political parties CDU, CSU, SPD, AfD, FDP, Left party, Greens - what you need to know
As foreign minister in the 1990s, Kinkel was active in helping to resolve the conflict in the former Yugoslavia and was a major proponent of European integration. As secretary of state in the Justice Ministry in the West German capital of Bonn between 1982 to 1991, and then as Justice Minister in 1991-92, Kinkel was involved in German unification
after the fall of the Berlin Wall.
In 2002, Kinkel left the Bundestag and retired from active politics. From then on, he devoted himself to social issues and his family.
cw/rt (dpa, AFP)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Guido Westerwelle, former Foreign Minister of Germany, has died following complications from leukemia treatment. Westerwelle was also well known as Germany's first openly homosexual cabinet member. (18.03.2016)
Former German Foreign Minister Hans-Dietrich Genscher dies, aged 89. He was a politician who shaped Germany, and a statesman who contributed to unification. As a foreign minister, he was respected worldwide. (01.04.2016)
Chancellor Angela Merkel has won a fourth term in office. Here's a look at Germany's political parties, who they are and what they want. (28.07.2018)
Former Chancellor Helmut Kohl has died at the age of 87. As Germany's leader for 16 years, he is remembered for reuniting the country and for making a huge political and economic contribution to Europe's integration. (16.06.2017)