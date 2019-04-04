 Ford cuts 7,000 white collar jobs worldwide | News | DW | 20.05.2019

News

Ford cuts 7,000 white collar jobs worldwide

About 10% of the Ford Motor company's global, salaried workforce are to lose their jobs. The cuts are part of a major restructuring.

The Ford stand at the Detroit Motor Show 2019

In  a statement issued from the US car giant's Detroit headquarters on Monday, Ford announced it was almost at the end of its global restructuring program. 

By the time it ends in August, 7,000 white-collar jobs will have gone. 

The plan is to shed 2,300 jobs through buyouts and layoffs in the US, 1,500 of which have already been made. 

According to the Detroit Free Press, workers opened their emails on Monday morning to find a letter from CEO Jim Hackett saying 500 salaried workers in the US would leave involuntarily this week, and a total of 800 by June. 

Hackett has presented the plan as the "Smart Re-Design." The $11 billion (€9.85 billion) restructuring aims to reduce management and cut costs. Plans to cut 5,000 jobs in Germany were announced in April. Job cuts in the current plan are to be completed by the end of August in Europe, China and South America.

Ford announced last year a joint venture with Chinese carmaker Zotye to build electric cars

Worldwide, Ford has 196,000 employees, according to recent company statements. The largest US auto industry employer, it has about 86,000 workers in the US — 48,000 of whom are in the area around Detroit, Michigan.

Henry Ford launched his car business in Detroit in 1903. This year, the number of car models continues to be reduced as crossovers, SUVs and trucks drive its growth. 

jm/ng (AP, Reuters)

