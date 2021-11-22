 Food and the circular economy | Global Ideas | DW | 22.11.2021

In Focus: Circular economy

Food and the circular economy

After a leaf falls to earth, it becomes part of the soil, which then sustains new life. This cyclical process has become an inspiration for farmers and food producers, particularly in aquaponics and permaculture.

DW Global Ideas Webspecial Kreislaufwirtschaft Kategorie Lebensmittel

 

Growing vegetables and fish together in a confined space, and without fertilizers and pesticides: could this be the key to a sustainable food system? 

Aquaponics: The future of agriculture?

Eindhoven, Niederlande | Mitbegründer Auqaponics | Tim Elfring

In an old dairy factory in Eindhoven, Phood Farm now grows fish and vegetables

 

A greener way to cook and farm in Peru

In Peru, a country where circular economies are only just starting to take off, almost everything is thrown in the garbage. But a chef and a resourceful farmer want to change this by creating products using all-organic waste. Good ideas — and hard-working chickens — are helping them make this possible.

Watch video 06:05

Peru: Putting waste to good use

 

Making cheese and bratwurst without animal products

The growing appetite for milk and meat is pushing the planet to the edge. But it doesn't need to be that way since there are many plant-based alternatives that are both tasty and climate-friendly.

Watch video 05:41

Making cheese and bratwurst without animal products

 

DW On the Green Fence SE 03 Picture Teaser

Environment Podcast: On the Green Fence

Over 70 billion land animals are slaughtered globally per year, with dire consequences for the environment. Meat eaters Neil King and Gabriel Borrud face uncomfortable truths as they seek ways out of the meat paradox.  

