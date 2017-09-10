Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
What makes a topic go viral? How do people respond to a trending hashtag? Can Twitter activism make a difference in real life? These are some of the questions DW addresses in the video series Follow the Hashtag.
Follow DW's team of social media reporters as they trace trending hashtags back to their origins; speak with the people behind viral campaigns and find out what inspired them to raise their voice, launch a discussion and start a movement to change things in the here and now.
Germany's controversial, right-wing populist AfD party is expected to enter parliament following the federal elections. But many of its own voters don't dare publically support their party. With a new social media campaign, the AfD is trying to change that. It's asking its voters to upload selfie videos with messages of support. We talked to one of the first AfD members who did so.
Two jailed Turkish teachers have been on a hunger strike for more than four months to protest the government’s crackdown on critics. They have become a symbol of resistance and sparked a huge campaign online. All they want is to get their jobs back. Will Turkey give in before it’s too late?
Homosexuality is a taboo in China, which forced China’s roughly 70 million LGBTQI people to build their own support community on the Internet. But now, a new regulation is seriously threatening this safe haven. Calling homosexuality “abnormal sexual behavior,” the new digital regulation could ban homosexual imagery online.
Blasphemy is legally punishable by death in Pakistan. But allegations are rarely supported by evidence and mobs - like the one that recently killed Pakistani student Mashal Khan - often take matters into their own hands. A Pakistani blogger who had to flee his country due to blasphemy allegation is now fighting for change.
Could you survive without the internet? In Cameroon, "internet refugees" have to travel within their own country just to log on. The government has cut off access to its Anglophone region for two months as the conflict between French- and English-speaking zones escalates.