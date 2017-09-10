Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Follow the Hashtag

What makes a topic go viral? How do people respond to a trending hashtag? Can Twitter activism make a difference in real life? These are some of the questions DW addresses in the video series Follow the Hashtag.

Follow DW's team of social media reporters as they trace trending hashtags back to their origins; speak with the people behind viral campaigns and find out what inspired them to raise their voice, launch a discussion and start a movement to change things in the here and now.

#BeBoldGermany: Bringing AfD voters out of the closet 10.09.2017

Germany's controversial, right-wing populist AfD party is expected to enter parliament following the federal elections. But many of its own voters don't dare publically support their party. With a new social media campaign, the AfD is trying to change that. It's asking its voters to upload selfie videos with messages of support. We talked to one of the first AfD members who did so.
Akademikerin Nuriye Gülmen und Lehrer Semih Özakca, die in Ankara in Hungerstreik getreten sind. DW-Korrespondentin Hilal Köylü

Follow the Hashtag: #NuriyeAndSemihMustLive 15.07.2017

Two jailed Turkish teachers have been on a hunger strike for more than four months to protest the government’s crackdown on critics. They have become a symbol of resistance and sparked a huge campaign online. All they want is to get their jobs back. Will Turkey give in before it’s too late?

FollowTheHashtag: #HomosexualityIsNotADisease 12.07.2017

Homosexuality is a taboo in China, which forced China’s roughly 70 million LGBTQI people to build their own support community on the Internet. But now, a new regulation is seriously threatening this safe haven. Calling homosexuality “abnormal sexual behavior,” the new digital regulation could ban homosexual imagery online.

#IStandWithCEU: Protesting academic freedom 29.05.2017

Tens of thousands of Hungarians are protesting a new law that threatens one of the country's last independent universities - the CEU. Students say academic freedom and democracy are at stake.

#JusticeForMashal: Speaking out against Pakistan’s blasphemy laws | Follow the Hashtag 21.04.2017

Blasphemy is legally punishable by death in Pakistan. But allegations are rarely supported by evidence and mobs - like the one that recently killed Pakistani student Mashal Khan - often take matters into their own hands. A Pakistani blogger who had to flee his country due to blasphemy allegation is now fighting for change.

Follow the Hashtag - Russia's internet generation 31.03.2017

For the first time, Russia’s internet generation is getting political and they’re using social media to challenge the Kremlin.

Follow The Hashtag: #YouTubeIsOverParty 24.03.2017

YouTube's restricted mode has blocked thousands of harmless LGBT videos. In response, people on social media are having a #YouTubeIsOverParty to fight those discriminating filters and get rid of them.

Follow The Hashtag: Cameroon's English speakers demand #BringBackOurInternet 18.03.2017

Could you survive without the internet? In Cameroon, "internet refugees" have to travel within their own country just to log on. The government has cut off access to its Anglophone region for two months as the conflict between French- and English-speaking zones escalates.

Follow The Hashtag: #NiUnaMenos 07.03.2017

Follow the Hashtag - #FreeDeniz 03.03.2017

A German journalist is behind bars in Turkey. Find out how colleagues and regular Germans are fighting to free jailed Die Welt reporter Deniz Yucel.

Follow the Hashtag: #JusticePourTheo 16.02.2017

Protests have erupted in France since 22-year old Theo L. was allegedly assaulted and raped by police. While the young man recovers at the hospital, people demand justice for him, both on and offline.

#ObamaFarewell: Saying goodbye to the 44th US president 13.01.2017

When he was elected president in 2008, Barack Obama was a symbol of hope for many. Just before he steps down, a lot of social media users are finding unique ways to say goodbye.

Follow the Hashtag: Goodbye 2016 16.12.2016

2016 has finally come to an end. Look back on this year through social media.

Follow the hashtag - Abuse in sports 13.12.2016

Former UK football player Andy Woodward was sexually abused as a child by his coach. He recently broke his silence and has started a discussion on social media about sexual abuse in youth athletics.

Follow the hashtag - My right to breathe 13.12.2016

India's capital New Delhi is facing the worst smog in decades, with air pollution five times higher than international guidelines. People are now protesting for their right to breathe clean air.

Follow the Hashtag: #MyRightToBreathe 14.11.2016

Nine in ten people are affected by air pollution. Indian activist Parul Sharma and her daughter Preetika want clean air to be recognized as a basic Human Right. They started the #MyRightToBreathe movement to demand action.
Show more articles